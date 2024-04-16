Netflix adds Taylor vs Serrano 2 to Paul vs Tyson undercard

The Paul vs Tyson undercard is taking shape with the addition of a massive co-feature rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

Following their controversial first clash in 2022, Taylor and Serrano have been linked to another installment. Thanks to Netflix looking to bolster the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson broadcast, Taylor vs Serrano 2 found a home.

Taylor’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, had previously sought to stage the event in the world-famous Las Vegas Sphere. However, UFC boss Dana White stopped that as his company holds the first option.

White told Hearn he could have October onwards as he plans UFC 306 for September 14 at the venue. Therefore, as Serrano fights under Paul’s MVP banner, Netflix seemed the perfect place and could easily slot next to the heavyweight headliner.

Taylor vs Serrano 2

Netflix announced the fight: “Two years since their history-making fight resulted in a controversial split decision, Taylor and Serrano will face off again for the undisputed super lightweight championship as the co-main event to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. Saturday, July 20, LIVE on Netflix.”

The pair first fought at Madison Square Garden in New York, with Serrano unlucky not to get the decision. The WBC at the time didn’t find anything wrong with the result.

“Taylor and Serrano made history this Saturday by headlining a card at Madison Square Garden in New York for the first time,” said the WBC.

“After ten hard-fought rounds that offered thrills from start to finish, Ireland’s Katie Taylor prevailed as the winner by split decision to retain her WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF lightweight titles.

“In a very close fight, two judges gave it 96-93 and 97-93 for Taylor and one 95-94 for Serrano. The Irishwoman kept all the 135-pound titles and confirmed herself as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in history.

“Both fighters offered a spectacular bout, leaving all fans wanting to see the second edition of this war. With this victory, Taylor improved her record to 21-0, with six knockouts. Serrano fell 42-2-1, with 30 knockouts.”

WBO President Paco Valcarcel added: “Great fight by two of the greatest female champions.

“Congratulations. Boxing fans will be waiting for a rematch. God bless Katie and Amanda, two future Hall of Famers.”

Paul vs Tyson undercard

Netflix will be hoping for another barnstorming battle to precede Paul vs Tyson. More bouts will be added to the event in due course.

