Riddick Bowe to attend Hall of Fame weekend in June

The International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum, which is celebrating its 35th Anniversary in 2024, is pleased to announce that Hall of Fame heavyweight champion Riddick “Big Daddy” Bowe will return to Canastota for the 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend set for June 6-9.

“Big Daddy’ provided many thrilling moments during his championship career and is a real fan favorite,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “We are so happy to welcome him back to ‘Boxing’s Hometown’ to participate in the Hall of Fame’s 35th anniversary celebration.”

From Brooklyn, NY, Bowe turned pro in 1989 under the tutelage of Hall of Fame trainer Eddie Futch. He captured the IBF/WBA/WBC heavyweight titles in 1992 from Evander Holyfield in the first of three epic battles (2-1).

He also won the WBO title in 1995. During his career, Bowe compiled a 43-1 (33 KOs) record that includes wins over Bert Cooper, Bruce Seldon, Herbie Hide, Tony Tubbs, Michael Dokes and Andrew Golota. Bowe, who was named 1992’s “Fighter of the Year,” was elected into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad, including “The Golden Boy” Oscar De La Hoya, “The Coal Miner’s Daughter” Christy Martin, “Irish” Micky Ward and Kelly “The Ghost” Pavlik among many others, will participate in the Hall of Fame Weekend celebration.

The Class of 2024 to be honored includes boxers Ricky Hatton, Ivan Calderon, Diego Corrales (posthumous), Michael Moorer, Jane Couch, Ana Maria Torres, Luis Angel Firpo (posthumous), Theresa Kibby (posthumous), trainer Kenny Adams, manager Jackie Kallen, publicist Fred Sternburg, journalist Wallace Matthews and broadcaster Nick Charles (posthumous).

The Class of 2024 will be honored during the Hall of Fame Induction Weekend on June 6-9, 2024, in “Boxing’s Hometown.” Many events will take place in Canastota and nearby Turning Stone Resort Casino throughout the four-day celebration including ringside talks, fist casting, fight night, 5K race / fun run, boxing autograph card show, banquet, parade and induction ceremony.