Cecilia Braekhus vs Kali Reis overheats, rematch signs not good

Cecilia Braekhus and Kali Reis are no closer to a second installment of their fight saga following a heated exchange over an HBO landmark clash.

Reis raised the temperature of the pair’s ongoing disagreement over an incident during the initial event in 2018. Braekhus and Reis made history as the first female boxers to feature on HBO six years ago. The two champions traded blows in Los Angeles before going on separate paths until the last few weeks.

After starring in the latest series of True Detective, ironically on HBO, Reis aimed to reignite her dormant boxing career. After looking back on her achievements, the Rhode Island native wanted to face Braekhus as a potential next foe due to their previous encounter.

Braekhus followed promoter Tom Loeffler in outlining a problem over the gloves from the 2018 show. Both claimed that the event almost didn’t go ahead. Reis disputed this and provided a copy of the original contract for clarity.

The result was a back-and-forth that doesn’t seem to have made any inroads toward an actual rematch ever taking place.

Cecilia Braekhus vs Kali Reis

WBN provides transcripts of what Braekhus and Reis stated during the debate before a comment from a legal commentator who looked at the paperwork the latter provided.

KR: “Call out”? Hmm, not exactly. It was a gentle nudge reminder of what you stated after the first fight, Champ. I figured, hey, why not honor your words, right? I got time.

CB: “And just like the first fight, you expect Tom Loeffler to provide the arena, purse, and network so you can show up to a set table. This time, you have the HBO connection; I’ll be waiting.”

KR: “I don’t know why you and Tom Loeffler like to speak for me, my experience, or what I would or won’t do have done or have said. I have never expected a thing from anyone, especially you.

“You contacted me [about the first fight], remember? Or do you need a thicker headgear? I answered, showed up, and fought, period.”

CB: “You showed up, caused a big headache for everyone involved, and then fought. Nobody wants to go through that again. It’s a shame for anyone who worked so hard to make this happen in the first place.”

KR: “A headache? Maybe check yourself, princess. I was nothing but respectful, too respectful, as I can now see. The mistake was made by your camp thinking we could fight with 10oz gloves at 147lbs. Nah, I won’t have you and your sidepiece try to paint this picture like I’m the problem!”

“All this f***ing noise is just smoke and mirrors. Just say you don’t want to fight me because you don’t. The excuses have to stop. Like all this was unnecessary. Tom is trying to be funny and lying, and me having way too much respect for you.”

CB: “I will be waiting on a serious offer; right now, you’re just tweeting insults.”

KR: “For f*** sake, Cecilia, get over yourself. Tom started with his insults after I respectfully inquired about us fighting again. I clapped back with facts & now you all are exposed. Don’t try to act all “omg, how dare they” victim back peddling.”

Contract proof

AIGHT @1LadyCecilia @TomLorz Imma just leave this right here. Signed damn near 6 YEARS TO THE DATE!!! Keep trying make me the villain 🦹🏽‍♀️ How many ounces does that say for who when & where??! 👀 I’ll wait. Like I said, I SIGN SHOW UP AND FIGHT, PERIOD! Get ya facts straight! pic.twitter.com/38ZuwBSZ1E — Kali Reis (@KO_Reis86) March 27, 2024

After a slight pause in the verbals, Reis returned to the fore with the contract, confirming what she initially stated: eight-ounce gloves would be used in the fight.

“I’m just going to leave this right here. It is signed damn near six years to the day! Keep trying to make me the villain. How many ounces does that say for who, when, and where? I’ll wait.

“Like I said, I sign, show up and fight. Get ya facts straight!”

CB: “Boxing is brutal and has its flaws. You being asked to wear ten-ounce gloves instead of eight is not one of them. You can capslock and yell insults all you want, but that does not change the fact that someone actually gave a damn about your and mine well-being and health.”

KR: “Here you go back trying to twist s*** up again! The contract was signed in March! I speak facts only! Your team slipped up and didn’t verify the eights until the weigh-in!

“My camp went as planned to fight in eight’s without a peep from your team. Please do not act all righteous.”

CB: “You were asked to wear 10oz gloves instead of 8oz. You have not endured horrible unjustness. You have also called me all kinds of names over the last few years while I have been minding my own business. But you can let it all out, and we will be happy never hearing from you again.”

KR: “Smoke and Mirrors! If you all were so concerned, why wasn’t the contract checked and spoken about to us, then finalized before the fight? Someone messed up, and it was not my side with the drama!

“So, for the last f***ing time, stop trying to make me the bad guy. You spoiled entitled tw**!”

Lawyer Andrea Burkhart then intervened with her take, having seen the contract. The legal advisor said: “Modifying the terms of a contract you signed kind of is a problem, and she’s under no obligation to accept you unilaterally changing the deal. So it doesn’t make her a problem to negotiate the terms of accepting the change you made. Your side clearly caused the issue here.”

CB: “This is a sport where athletes’ health often has taken a backseat to money and profit. After hanging up the gloves, you still have a long life ahead of you.

“It’s a clear message to all fighters. It should be that your health triumphs all. I welcome a good discussion around this,” added the former Pound for Pound Queen.

The disagreement rumbles on but without any progress on a second fight.

