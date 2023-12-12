Claressa Shields claims denied, ‘gloves were handed to her coach’

The trainer of Arturs Ahmetovs, the fighter at the center of a storm involving Claressa Shields, has denied allegations of glove tampering.

Derik Santos fired back at Shields after the undisputed middleweight champion claimed padding was removed before sparring in 2018.

Shields says the only reason she was planted flat on her back was due to Santos and Ahmetovs cheating. Why they would want to do such a dangerous act for a sparring session remains a mystery.

However, Santos has responded to the serious accusations by Shields and says her own coach checked the gloves after sparring.

Claressa Shields gloves claims denied

“She is full of s—,” said Santos, “They asked for help to spar, so why would we want to spar a woman?

“No one took the padding out of the gloves. After she was accused of this, the gloves were handed to her coach. But more importantly, she sparred two rounds prior, where Arturs was instructed not to hit her hard.

“Also, while he was working with her, she started talking mad s— at him and fouling him to the point where she tripped him.

“In the break, he said what the is going on here, we are trying to help. She is a woman. What was replied was, well – punch her back. She is a big girl and a multi-time champ.

“He even tried to help her up [when he knocked her down]. Nobody wanted that to happen. This also happened years ago, and obviously, the video was kept never seen.

“Even through all the comments that she would beat a guy, nothing was said derogatory towards her or spoken of this moment.

“That was done out of respect for her and nothing to be gained from what happens in sparring.

“Now she went to talking, and he posted it. Now, this is going to go around. Was it him? Or did she do it to herself?

“For years now, even her coach said to her, ‘You had your chin up and got caught!'”

Unhappy with interview

Ahemtovs was unhappy about a video interview during the build-up to Canelo vs Charlo. Shields told the story to an outlet in detail.

She called the Latvian a ‘little Russian fighter,’ which he obviously took offense to.

Therefore, when posting the sparring for the world to see Shields get dumped on the canvas, Ahmetovs said: “It’s nice that you remember me.

“Claressa Shields, if you think I dishonored you as an honest person, I’m ready to merry [sic].”

