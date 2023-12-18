Claressa Shields accused of ‘defamation’ over sparring claims

Claressa Shields has been accused of defamation over claims a boxer removed padding from gloves used to put her on the canvas.

Shields was folded by Latvian Arturs Ahmetovs in a heated session five years ago. The coach at the center of the storm, Derik Santos, refutes the version of events portrayed by Shields.

The self-professed “GWOAT” is adamant something untoward took place. However, the undisputed middleweight champion is yet to show any proof.

Santos is seeking legal advice over Shields, stating that the gloves Ahmetovs used had a criminal act carried out on them.

Speaking to ProBox TV, Santos claimed Shields attempted to remove him from the sport.

Claressa Shields accused of defamation

“I was able to get in contact with him [Arturs] through people in Europe, which is where he lives. I asked him why he did that posted the sparring knockdown],” Santos told ProBox TV.

“His point was that he was tired of hearing her talk trash over the years. He said a champion should be honest [about what happened].

“The truth is on our side, and that was his statement. After that, she rambled on Instagram and social media for a while [it was false].

“I got involved very respectfully, going back and forth with her to the point where she said she would get me fired or banned from boxing.

“So now she is committing defamation with malicious intent to diminish my good reputation in boxing and my career.”

Shields vs Ahmetovs

Asked how he responds to the Shields claiming they removed padding from the gloves in that sparring session,” he added: “It’s ridiculous.

“It’s disgusting, it’s absurd, it’s criminal, and it’s unbelievable. Fighters get knocked down in sparring all the time.

“You can go through all of my social media. I have never posted one of those videos. I have never spoken badly about any fighters.

“Claressa Shields, for whatever reason, keeps bringing up that incident. That’s even though no one from our side ever brought that up. I don’t think anybody from her side ever brought that up either.”

Shields had spoken to a YouTuber during an interview while attending the Canelo vs Charlo fight. She addressed the incident and made the video claims.

Ahmetovs undoubtedly saw what was said and decided to post the video. Since then, Shields has defended herself by repeatedly repeating what Santos says is defamation.

As his legal team looks into the accusations, it may not be the last Shields hears from Ahemtovs and his coach.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.