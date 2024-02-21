Claressa Shields to attend Box Fan Expo prior to Canelo fight

Two-Time Olympic, Three-Time Undisputed, and Thirteen-Time world champion Claressa Shields confirmed that she will appear at the Seventh Annual Box Fan Expo on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

The Expo will occur at the Las Vegas Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Expo will also coincide with a mega fight that will take place later that evening in Las Vegas, featuring boxing star Canelo Alvarez.

Shields will hold a Meet & Greet with her fans at her booth during the fan event held over the Cinco De Mayo weekend.

The Box Fan Expo is an annual fan event that coincides with some of the sports’ legendary, classic fights in Las Vegas, including Mayweather vs. Maidana II, Mayweather vs. Berto, Canelo vs. Chavez Jr., Canelo vs. GGG II, Canelo vs. Jacobs and Canelo vs. GGG III.

Centered in boxing's longtime home – Las Vegas – this year's Expo is a must-do for fight fans coming in for this legendary weekend, with dozens of professional fighters, promoters, and companies involved in the boxing industry. The Expo is the largest and only Boxing Fan Expo held in the United States.

Shields will make her second appearance at this years’ Expo and will be signing gloves, photos, personal items and memorabilia. Shields will also have merchandise to sell for fans to enjoy.

Boxing Fans will also have an opportunity to take pictures with this boxing star, also known as “The GWOAT.”