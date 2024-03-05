Fernando Vargas confirms attendance at Box Fan Expo in May

Three-Time world champion Fernando Vargas has confirmed that he will appear at the Seventh Annual Box Fan Expo on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Expo will also coincide with a mega fight that will take place later that evening in Las Vegas, featuring boxing star Canelo Alvarez.

Vargas will be joined by his sons Emiliano, Amado and Fernando Jr., who will hold a Meet & Greet with their fans at the Vargas Dynasty booth during the fan event held over the Cinco De Mayo weekend.

The Box Fan Expo is an annual fan event that coincides with some of the sports’ legendary, classic fights in Las Vegas, including Mayweather vs. Maidana II, Mayweather vs. Berto, Canelo vs. Chavez Jr., Canelo vs. GGG II, Canelo vs. Jacobs and Canelo vs. GGG III.

Centered in boxing’s longtime home – Las Vegas – this year’s Expo is a must-do for fight fans coming in for this legendary weekend, with dozens of professional fighters, promoters, and companies involved in the boxing industry. The Expo is the largest and only Boxing Fan Expo held in the United States. http://boxfanexpo.com – @BoxFanExpo

Tickets to the Box Fan Expo are available at Eventbrite -https://bit.ly/BOXFANEXPO2024

Vargas will make his fifth appearance at this years’ Expo. Vargas and his sons will be signing gloves, photos, personal items and memorabilia. Vargas and the Vargas Dynasty will also have merchandise on sale at his booth, and fans will also have an opportunity to take pictures with this boxing legend also known as “El Feroz”. @vargasdynasty_

Vargas joins Juan Manuel Marquez, Michael Spinks, Claressa Shields and Marco Antonio Barrera as an early commitment to this year’s Box Fan Expo, with more Boxing stars to be announced.

About Fernando Vargas

Fernando Vargas, is a retired American boxer of Mexican descent. Vargas is a 3-Time world champion with a Pro record of 31 wins 5 losses and 22 KO’s. He who won a bronze medal as an amateur at the 1995 Pan American Gamesin Mar del Plata. His nicknames include “Ferocious”, “The Aztec Warrior” and “El Feroz”. Vargas was the youngest open national champion at 16 yrs old. The youngest boxing Olympian at 18yrs old and holds the record in boxing history as the youngest to become jr. middleweight champion at 21 years old. Some of Fernando’s notable wins came against 5 world champions which includes, Raúl Márquez, Yori Boy Campas, Ike Quartey, Javier Castellejo and Winky Wright. Some of his most notable fights came against Oscar De La Hoya, Félix Trinidad, Shane Mosley, and Ricardo Mayorga. Vargas was a very popular and fan favorite of American cable TV giant HBO.