Marco Antonio Barrera set for Box Fan Expo in Las Vegas on May 4

Three-division world champion and Hall of Famer Marco Antonio Barrera has confirmed that he will appear at the Seventh Annual Box Fan Expo on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Expo will also coincide with a mega fight that will take place later that evening in Las Vegas, featuring boxing star Canelo Alvarez.

Barrera will hold a Meet & Greet with his fans at his booth during the fan event held over the Cinco De Mayo weekend.

The Box Fan Expo is an annual fan event that coincides with some of the sports’ legendary, classic fights in Las Vegas, including Mayweather vs. Maidana II, Mayweather vs. Berto, Canelo vs. Chavez Jr., Canelo vs. GGG II, Canelo vs. Jacobs and Canelo vs. GGG III.

Centered in boxing’s longtime home – Las Vegas – this year’s Expo is a must-do for fight fans coming in for this legendary weekend, with dozens of professional fighters, promoters, and companies involved in the boxing industry. The Expo is the largest and only Boxing Fan Expo held in the United States. http://boxfanexpo.com – @BoxFanExpo

Tickets to the Box Fan Expo are available at Eventbrite -https://bit.ly/BOXFANEXPO2024

Barrera will make his fifth appearance at this years’ Expo and will be signing gloves, photos, personal items and memorabilia. Barrera will also have merchandise to sell for fans to enjoy. Boxing Fans will also have an opportunity to take pictures with this boxing legend also known as the “Baby Faced Assassin”.

About Marco Antonio Barrera

Barrera is a Mexican former professional boxer who competed from 1989 to 2011. He held multiple world championships in three weight classes, including the WBO super bantamweight title three times from 1995 to 2001; the WBC super featherweight title from 2004 to 2007; and the IBF super featherweight title from 2005 to 2006. Additionally, he held the IBO featherweight title in 2001; the lineal featherweight title from 2001 to 2003; and the Ring magazine featherweight title from 2002 to 2003. Barrera is well known for his trilogy with fellow Mexican legend Erik Morales, as well as his duology with Manny Pacquiao, and rivalry with Juan Manuel Marquez. ESPN ranked Barrera as number 43 on their list of the 50 greatest boxers of all time. Barrera was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2017.