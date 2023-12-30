More video exists, it ‘would make Claressa Shields look ridiculous’

Further video exists of Claressa Shields that would add further fuel to the fire after her hellacious sparring knockdown.

According to trainer Derik Santos, who oversaw the sessions between Shields and Arthurs Ahmetovs, he’s withholding the video to combat future allegations.

Shields has already claimed that Ahmetovs removed the padding from his gloves. She also states that Santos knew about it following the 2018 gym incident.

In a shocking twist, Shields confirmed he went to her car to get a knife and contemplated stabbing Santos.

Due to Shields’ statements, Santos confirms he sought legal advice over defamation of character. The coach also added that they would have no problem releasing the new clips if necessary.

More videos exist of Claressa Shields sparring with Arturs Ahemtovs

Asked by ProBox TV if he intends to post the videos soon, Santos said: “I am going to save it for now because it would make her look as ridiculous as her accusations are.

“I have always respected her as the champion that she is. I still do so this is not a question of trying to discredit her as a fighter.

“I’m only her because she is trying to defame me and this young man [Ahmetovs]. I feel I have to stand up for him, too.”

Santos believes Shields is embarrassed by being put down so severely by the Latvian.

“After the sparring, we were all in close proximity talking, and she was frustrated because she got dropped. She was like oh, I have never been dropped. She said let me see the gloves.

“Now there are videos out there where she is saying that I hid the gloves in a bag. Now [she is saying] the gloves were ringside on the other side of the ring.

“I said to John, go get the gloves. He looked at them and saw they were marked sixteen ounces. He also said it wasn’t the gloves [and that] your [Shields’] head was up in the air.

“I would never do that, much less to him, who is a mentor and a person I worked with for many years.

“All of this is ridiculous, but I will take it seriously when it comes to protecting myself, my livelihood, and my health. I am a coach, I am a father, and I am a grandfather.

“I dare anyone to find something bad about me in the whole boxing world.”

Derik Santons takes legal advice

Clarifying his legal intentions, Santos said: “I am considering legal action for defamation of character. I have spoken to some legal attorneys already.

“I haven’t slept since this really started. And I have worked hard all these years to be a guy who kept his reputation clean and never burned bridges anywhere.

“In this day and age, it’s scary when someone lies and slanders your name because that goes like a bushfire. It goes around the world. It hurt me as a human being.

“The truth is on my side. I made contacts to get the ball rolling. I was smart enough to have my proof and documentation.”

Concluding the chat, he was asked if there was any chance both sides could have a sit-down; Santos replied: “I would let my legal council handle that.”

