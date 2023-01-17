Fury vs Usyk update: No signed contract, set venue, or split agreed

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are nowhere near finalizing their undisputed heavyweight championship fight despite targeting a date in March.

World Boxing News understands that a venue is yet to be confirmed, alongside a purse agreement for the contract.

Therefore, a final draft of the paperwork for either fighter still isn’t ready despite the clash potentially being just eight weeks away.

Usyk began training over the weekend with a callout to Fury asking, ‘Belly, where are you?’ – Fury, for his money, is yet to officially confirm he’s stepped foot in the gym.

As things stand, the fans will be getting worried that another massive top-division battle for all the belts is about to collapse.

It happened to Deontay Wilder when Anthony Joshua walked away from an unnecessary mandatory in 2018. It happened again when Joshua was told not to fight Fury in December 2022 after suffering two losses against Usyk.

Fury vs Usyk hangs in the balance

Deja-vu is threatening to strike again as Fury vs Usyk hangs in the balance for the date they hoped to secure in the spring,

The hold-up stems from a trio of events. Where will the fight take place? – Who gets the more significant split? – And finally, dates in the Pay Per View calendar.

But the startling fact is that Fury’s fight with Derek Chisora has been over for six weeks, and no significant progress has been made. The current situation doesn’t bode well for the unification.

The pair have talked about getting the encounter done for more than five months. Despite the willingness to negotiate, the basic fundamentals of the agreement are as yet off limits.

Fury vs Usyk considers two venues at the moment. Wembley Stadium was brought back into fame, having only been an outside chance. That can only mean that interest in the fight from the Middle East is waning.

Either that or they have fallen short in their offer.

Wembley option

Wembley would be a solid option, with a 95,000 record-breaking spectacular on the cards if promoters Bob Arum and Frank Warren went down that route.

Selling almost 60,000 tickets for a fight against Derek Chisora in December is no easy feat. It shows Fury’s pulling power in the UK, come rain or shine.

Getting home advantage changes the dynamic of the deal, though. Fury will want a bigger slice of the purse due to having home advantage and bringing his supporters with him.

That seems to be the biggest hold-up as both sides attempt to get something in writing in the next few weeks.

