True Detective’s Kali Reis rematch rejected over ‘glove drama’

True Detective: Night Country actor Kali Reis has seen an offer to rematch Cecilia Braekhus turned down over a previous drama involving gloves.

Reis is back in the spotlight due to the release of a series in which she co-stars with Oscar winner Jodie Foster. Reis plays a cop trying to solve the murder of a group of scientists in Alaska.

Earning massive kudos for her performance, Reis is attempting to do the opposite of what most boxers do if they break into Hollywood – return to the sport.

Kali Reis calls for a Cecilia Braekhus rematch

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier this month, Reis announced a desire to fight in 2024 despite a spate of acting offers certain to come her way.

“It gives me a little bit of an itch. I can’t wait to hear another bell ring,” Reiss said when discussing her role in the hit TV show. “I haven’t officially retired yet.

“It’s a great position to be in. We’ll see what happens when the time presents itself and when it makes sense. I would love to fight again this year. I may want to challenge for [my old] belts. But I’m not retired yet, so don’t count me out yet.”

Braekhus, who defeated Reis in 2018 at an HBO event topped by Gennadiy Golovkin, responded to Reis making a rematch offer.

Where you at [Cecilia Braekhus], let’s run it back for old times sake,” said Reis, before Braekhus responded: “The first female fight ever on HBO gathering one million viewers! We did that!”

Reis added: “We definitely did, so why not do it again?”

When a fan pointed out that HBO no longer exists, Reis replied: “Oh, I know! But there are plenty of other boxing platforms booming! Or hey, maybe this gives them a reason to do it again,” she added hopefully.

‘Too much drama’

Tom Loeffler, the promoter who organized the fight in Carson, California, then put a block on the fight happening again. Loeffler stated Reis kicked up a stink about the gloves the first time around.

“Kali, congratulations on your acting success. You did a great job on that show. Unfortunately, all the drama caused by your side about the gloves was more than the ‘Big Drama Show’ GGG put on.

“It was unfortunate as you almost canceled the most historic first female ever on HBO over the ten-ounce gloves that the champion had the right to choose. That was too much drama to go through again.”

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.