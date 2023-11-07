Richard Riakporhe returns Nov 18 on Sky Sports

Top cruiserweight contender Richard Riakporhe returns to the ring on Saturday, November 18th as he looks to maintain his unbeaten record and remain on course for a world title challenge as part of the event taking place at The Halls in Wolverhampton and airing live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.

Standing opposite him on fight night will be former French national cruiserweight champion and two-time EBU European Cruiserweight Championship challenger Dylan Bregeon, who has previously taken WBO World Cruiserweight Champion Chris Billam-Smith and newly crowned British and Commonwealth Champion Isaac Chamberlain the distance on previous visits to the UK.

WBO ranked #1 Riakporhe joins a stacked show in Wolves topped by a European title double-header as young phenom Adam Azim challenges EBU Super-Lightweight Champion Franck Petitjean and Tyler Denny aims to continues his Cinderella story as he challenges EBU Middleweight Champion Matteo Signani.

Rising Welsh star Rhys Edwards is also set for action in a featherweight fight with Walsall’s former British and Commonwealth Champion Brad Foster, while local stars Dylan Cheema, Nyall Berry, Gully Power and Tion Gibbs get their chance to shine on the big stage as BOXXER and Sky Sports return to the Midlands for another unmissable night of boxing.

“A lot has happened since I’ve been away but on November 18th I am back and reminding everyone why I am the number one contender in this division.” said Riakporhe.

Ben Shalom, BOXXER CEO and founder, said: “It’s been a frustrating few months for us after we did have a world title agreed in France in September. Fortunately, Richard is in a great position and we expect Richard will channel that into his performance on November 18th and come back to the ring with a bang to remind fans – and his fellow cruiserweights – what he’s all about.

“It’s such an exciting time for the cruiserweight division particularly in the UK. We have Chris Billam-Smith defending his World title against Mateusz Masternak in Bournemouth on December 10, Lawrence Okolie preparing for his shot at redemption, and Richard Riakporhe as the WBO’s number one contender waiting for the mandatory to be called. 2024 is going to be an incredible year for the cruiserweights as we look forward to some massive fights between these three men.”

Riakporhe’s undefeated professional career includes tenure as British and WBA Inter-Continental Cruiserweight Champion as well as a win over current WBO World Cruiserweight Champion Chris Billam-Smith, the only loss on Billam-Smith’s record.