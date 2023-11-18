Richard Riakporhe demolishes, ‘Horrible’ Harry Scarff shocks

Richard Riakporhe and Harry Scarff enjoyed standout victories in Wolverhampton and Manchester.

On TNT Sports, Ekow Essuman surrendered his undefeated run alongside his British and Commonwealth welterweight titles to the challenger.

Using his range and cute boxing skills, Scarff got his tactics spot on with trainer Clifton Mitchell. Despite leading on the cards by at least a couple of rounds between the tenth and eleventh, Mitchell told Scarff he needed the last two rounds to make sure he saw out the victory.

Harry Scarff wins on points

A close contest came down to his work rate. In the end, Scarff could hear ‘and the new’ after scores of 117-112, 116-113, and 115-113.

Ema Kozin claimed the vacant WBC and WBO super welterweight titles following a ten-round battle with Hannah Rankin.

Scotland’s Rankin looked to have got on top overall. However, Kozin took the belts on the scorecards. The result read 96-94 for Rankin and 98-92, 96-94 for Kozin.

Nathaniel “The Nightmare” Collins retained his British and Commonwealth titles after a twelve-round battle against Zak Miller.

Collins did the job via majority decision after a close and entertaining slugfest. After the final bell, one judge carded a 114-114 draw.

Two others overruled that score as they both saw it 115-113 for Collins.

Early action from the AO Arena saw Amaar Akbar score a six-round points win over Christian Flores. While Callum Thompson moved to 8-0 with a similar victory over Joshua Ocampo.

Richard Riakporhe

On Sky Sports, Cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe made light work of Dylan Bregeon to move to 17-0. Riakporhe was classes above the Frenchman and dispatched him in the second round.

Another demolition job pushes the Briton closer to a world title shot, potentially against compatriot and WBO champion Chris Billam-Smith.

Taking 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐦𝐨𝐤𝐞 to a whole new level 💨👀@R_Riakporhe’s message for @ChrisBillam after dismantling Bregeon with ease… 🔥#PetitjeanAzim | Now | The Halls, Wolverhampton | @SkySportsBoxing pic.twitter.com/kuWzDsDHdL — BOXXER (@boxxer) November 18, 2023

Rhys Edwards moved to 15-0 at featherweight with a 97-94 victory over Brad Foster. Edwards got the most significant scalp of his career against the former British and Commonwealth super bantamweight ruler.

Rugged Nicaraguan Robin Zamora stunned Dylan Cheema in their super lightweight contest. Catching Cheema clean throughout the fight, Zamora landed by far the cleaner blows.

Cheema showed great heart and a superb chin. However, he dropped a second loss in his eleventh bout. How Zamora, who scored his 21st career victory, has lost 24 times is a mystery on the evidence he provided.

In a four-round super featherweight fight, the popular Gully Powar won every round against Nicaraguan Engel Gomez.

The home fighter was chanted throughout by a passionate crowd as he eased his way to 7-0.

Tion Gibbs and Efstathios Antonas engaged in a competitive six-round contest in the super lightweight opener.

Gibbs didn’t do enough during the battle to take the spoils with the third man in the ring.

His Greek opponent was credited with a 57-57 card as both men left the arena without losing.

