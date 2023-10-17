End of an era as Showtime Boxing dies, joins HBO in the graveyard

Boxing faces a considerable challenge to evolve as an entity following the decision by Paramount to close Showtime Sports along with Showtime Boxing.

The decision ends a 37-year association with the sport that showcased some of the most significant names ever to grace the squared circle.

Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis, Canelo Alvarez, and others plied their trade on the network.

Showtime smashed Pay Per View records repeatedly but now joins HBO as another casualty of an ever-changing landscape.

Showtime Boxing dies after 37 years

“As we evolve our strategy to more efficiently allocate resources and align our content offering across the business, we’ve made the difficult decision not to move forward with boxing and other content produced by the SHOWTIME sports team,” a statement to World Boxing News read.

“SHOWTIME will continue to air and support the remaining 2023 boxing slate and honor obligations through the end of the year.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to our employees who have contributed to this award-winning sports programming over multiple decades.”

Showtime Head of Boxing Stephen Espinoza becomes unemployed at the end of 2023. His reaction tells a story.

“The company’s decision does not reflect the work we have done in recent years. Nor is it a reflection of our long and proud history,” pointed out Espinoza.

“Unfortunately, in a rapidly evolving media marketplace, the company has had to make difficult choices allocating resources, resetting priorities, and reshaping its content offering.

“While today’s news is certainly difficult and disappointing, it is entirely out of our control.”

Boxing reacts to Showtime’s death

Oscar De La Hoya, who worked with Showtime for years, was among the first to react.

“I salute Showtime for their near-40-year commitment to the sport that I love,” he said.

“I am hopeful that we promoters can use this unfortunate situation to put our differences aside. To start working together more often to help make more of the bigger fights and grow our sport.”

De La Hoya’s charge, Ryan Garcia, who shone on the platform alongside Gervonta Davis in April, gave his thoughts on a new dawn.

“Today is a really important day for boxing. HBO and Showtime defined our sport for a generation. Now they are both out.

“All of us boxers need to make this our collective fight. We’ve got to be thinking about marketing, new audiences, investors, global, all of it.”

Ex-Floyd Mayweather fighter Ishe Smith added: “Showtime leaving the boxing game is nothing to cheer about.

“No matter how they did business or whom they catered to, it’s a sad day. HBO left and never looked in the rearview. That’s two prominent powerhouses that are now gone.

“Where are these fighters going to go to showcase themselves?”

In addition, Al Haymon’s stable at Premier Boxing Champions is looking for a new home.

DAZN, FOX, and streaming services like FITE TV, Netflix, and Amazon will be expected to take up some of the slack.

