Troubled future champ labeled ‘the heavyweight Adrien Broner’

Top young heavyweight Jared Anderson is being compared with Adrien Broner after his second arrest in four months.

Anderson was charged with a third-degree felony after fleeing a police officer at speeds of over 130 miles per hour, according to the Huron Township [Michigan] Director of Public Safety Everette Robbins.

Having been stopped for doing 90mph in a 70mph zone, Anderson took off instead of adhering to police requests. “The Real Big Baby” was subsequently involved in a long-winded chase with officers that lasted over six miles and only ended due to the boxer crashing into a median. Police attempted to forcibly stop Anderson’s Dodge Challenger three times before his accident.

Anderson could return home after paying a $10,000 bond but was ordered not to drive unless answering his charges. He’s due to return to court next week.

Troubled Heavyweight Jared Anderson

The situation arose just months after Anderson was arrested for possession of a firearm while under the influence of drink or drugs. He pled no contest to those charges and paid a $200 fine after avoiding prison time due to a suspended sentence. Anderson was told not to commit any crime for a year to avoid jail time, leaving his current arrest with a potentially career-damaging outcome.

“We certainly believe it was a case of him baiting us based on the fact he had a camera mounted to the back of his vehicle and continued playing a cat-and-mouse game,” Robbins told ESPN.

“We’re very fortunate nobody got hurt; the speed reached high levels. Fortunately, our officers could balance public safety with getting him into custody based on his dangerous behavior. The fact he kept going northbound, southbound, it was certainly some attempt to cop bait.”

News of the arrest brought immediate attention to Anderson’s behavior due to the timescale between the two offenses. ESPN even discussed Anderson on their boxing news show, which the undefeated heavyweight didn’t take kindly to. In a reaction video, he threatened to leave Top Rank.

“I don’t know what’s going on, but are you trying to promote me, or are you trying to down me?

“It’s bad enough everyone else is posting the dumb a** s***. But you all don’t even know what the f*** is going on here. I don’t know what’s wrong with you on that stand [The ESPN State of Boxing], but quit doing this weird a** s***!”

Adrien Broner comparisons

The arrest, the reaction, and his continued hitting of the headlines for the wrong reasons brought a comparison from fans to Adrien Broner.

‘The Problem” has been a problem outside the ring for some time now. The brushes with the law have affected the career and mental health of the four-weight world champion.

“I don’t want Jared Anderson to take the Adrien Broner route,” said one concerned fan.

Another added: “If you thought that Jared Anderson was a heavyweight version of Adrien Broner, then I could understand why you would think that.”

A third stated: Jared Anderson is like if Adrien Broner was a heavyweight, except he doesn’t have AB’s accolades. It’s sad because they both have all the talent in the world, but be focused on dumb s***.”

Finally, a fourth pointed out similarly: “Arrested twice in the span of four months, Heavyweight division, you have an Adrien Broner! (without the accomplishments).

Top Rank’s Bruce Trampler also aired his thoughts on Anderson, who he knows well from his time with Bob Arum’s company. He gave Anderson a warning.

“Makes me recall Angelo Dundee, under different circumstances obviously, telling Sugar Ray Leonard, “You’re blowing it, kid!” I hope that great prospect, Jared Anderson, gets that message. Don’t blow it, buddy. Let’s talk.”

ESPN apology

Soon after his outburst against ESPN, Anderson released an apology.

“Sorry to my parents, my girl and baby. Life goes on, people. I’m definitely going to make better decisions for all my true friends and supporters.”

He added to ESPN: “I want to apologize for my recent actions deeply. I was emotional, and that is no excuse.

“I want to thank ESPN and all of their staff for always supporting me. But I also want to personally apologize to Bob Arum and my entire Top Rank Family. I can only pray that you all forgive me.”

Jared Anderson will be the focus of mass scrutiny should he get into any scrapes over the coming months. He has to knuckle down and focus solely on his clash with Ryad Merhy on April 13.

