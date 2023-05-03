Police arrest Deontay Wilder, find gun and drugs in tinted Rolls

Deontay Wilder was allegedly arrested for possessing a concealed weapon after being pulled over in Los Angeles.

Cops flagged Wilder for his tinted windows and found a gun and marijuana in his ride. It’s not the first time “The Bronze Bomber” has had a brush with the law over cannabis.

Wilder was driving in Hollywood in the early hours of Tuesday when LAPD noticed his Rolls Royce had a couple of problems.

They claim his license was obstructed, adding to the tints.

Deontay Wilder arrested for gun possession

TMZ reported that “the 37-year-old was booked on a charge of possessing a concealed weapon” and that “Jail records show he bonded out at 6:34 AM.”

Wilder commented on social media: “I’d rather be safe than sorry. The End.”

Now back in training to return to the heavyweight division, Wilder returned to the channels that continue to astound readers.

Several quotes from Wilder have been met with wonderment before the police got their hands on him.

World Boxing News reported mixed responses to Wilder’s continued cryptic posts.

Wilder is still giving everyone a piece of his mind with a potential clash with Tyson Fury, Andy Ruiz Jr., or Anthony Joshua on the horizon [dependent on what you believe].

Wisdom

“Learn how to stop worrying about what people think or say about you and live out your purpose, or else you’re going to miss out,” said Wilder.

He added: “It only takes a small amount of effort to smile. I dare you to try it out.

“You’ll always be told what you can’t do more often than you can. It’s normal. Don’t listen to that bs. Keep going. You’re doing great.”

Having given Twitter his best, it was Instagram’s turn, leading to questions over whether Wilder is controlling both platforms himself.

I’m about to go to war, so I meditate. Hoping this boiling water washes away my pain and aches,” stated the Alabama slammer.

“As the weeks fall and the months roll by, This nice guy ain’t so nice. The Universe is speaking, so I must obey while God holds my hands and leads the way.

“The saying is: If a life is taken, then one is created, then I might as well reserve a body bag and have a little Deontay on the way.”

Anthony Joshua

If that reference to death is aimed at his next opponent, that could well be the fallen British contender Joshua. After three poor performances, Wilder’s ex-two-time world heavyweight rival attempts to regain a foothold in the division.

Joshua has expressed his interest in facing Wilder, potentially in Saudi Arabia, by the end of the year.

“In December, potentially, a big fight should be cracking with Wilder and me. It has been a long time coming,” Joshua told UK media.

“There are many moving shapes at the minute. So one step at a time. But it has been a long time coming, for sure.”

Joshua vs Wilder is part of outlandish reports that two super-fights will occur on the same night. In addition, Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk is the other.

Wilder has been out for six months since his last victory. The clock continues to tick. Furthermore, this arrest won’t help.

