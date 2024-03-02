Manny Pacquiao, 45, hounded out of retirement for wrong reasons

Manny Pacquiao is being hounded out of retirement by an offer to face a controversial British welterweight aiming to repair his reputation.

World Boxing News understands that Pacquiao is again considering a fight with Conor Benn, mainly as a crutch to help the undefeated boxer find a path to stardom.

Benn is struggling with out-of-the-ring issues and trolling on social media every time he or the promoter’s Matchroom posts anything. Two failed drug tests yet to be fully cleared up are the culprit.

The situation stems from two adverse findings by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency used by the World Boxing Council. Benn has protested his innocence but has yet to deliver any firm proof.

His opinion that the tests were contaminated due to inadequate procedures is yet to be formally backed up. Benn did not accept another theory of “overconsumption of eggs” by the WBC.

It’s hoped pitting Benn against an aged Pacquiao, win or lose, will help elevate “The Destroyer” to another level.

Manny Pacquiao’s PR nightmare

However, WBN believes Pacquiao’s acceptance of the fight would be a public relations nightmare. If the “Pac-Man” signs a contract to fight Benn, the former Congressman will instantly be embroiled in a UK media storm.

An appeal against lifting a temporary UK suspension remains on a knife edge. Pacquiao would have to deal with it almost immediately after an official announcement.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn said a formal decision would be made in February. It’s now early March, and there’s no conclusion. However, it seems that whatever the verdict is, Benn will continue to fight outside the UK jurisdiction as he has done for two fights.

The Pacquiao fight could happen in Saudi Arabia or the United States, leaving many scratching their heads at why there are even drug testing systems in place.

Pacquiao hasn’t had it all his way in that department, either. Rumors and accusations of performance enhancing drug use followed Pacquiao for years. This is mainly due to Floyd Mayweather sharing his thoughts with the public.

Therefore, Pacquiao vs Benn could become another storm of PED furor should the pair agree to face each other this year. If Pacquiao is to return at 45, a rematch with Mayweather is said to be the highest priority.

Another loss at this stage, following defeat to Yordenis Ugas in 2021, would harm Pacquiao’s legacy. The same happened to Roy Jones Jr. when he continually fought too long at the end of his career.

Pacquiao has been urged to remain out of the sport and keep his gloves hung up. Pacquiao must seek solace in his family and make the correct decision.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.