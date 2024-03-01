Tallest super welterweight ‘blessed’ by gifted title shot after KO

Super welterweight Sebastian Fundora is fighting for a world title following a knockout loss, something he’s grateful for and not taking for granted.

“The Towering Inferno” – known as the tallest on the planet at his weight, accepts a gift title shot from the WBC, which he doesn’t intend to pass up.

Discussing the fight with Serhii Bohachuk later this month, Fundora wants to prove the doubters wrong. He faces Bohachuk for the vacant WBC 154-pound title in Las Vegas.

Super welterweight title shot

“It’s a blessing to be in this position. My sister just won a title, so it’s time for me to catch up. It’s my turn,” said Fundora.

“I’m happy that if everything goes right, my father will have two world champions. It shows how good of a coach he is, even if he likes to stay behind the scenes. It shows us that we’re the real deal.

“The next day after the loss, we went hunting. My dad told me not to worry about it too much. You can go down as fast as you go up in this sport.

“I took maybe a month off to enjoy myself, but then I was right back into camp. We took more of a ‘washing the hands’ type of approach to the loss.

“All you’re going to see from going back is the knockout. I knew I was ahead during the fight, but it went the way it went. So you have to throw it all out and move on.

“I’m a more mature Towering Inferno, but fans can expect a show like always. I don’t plan on taking that out of my game. But overall, it’s going to be the best Sebastian Fundora.”

Bohachuck vs. Fundora

On his experience of Bohachuk, Fundora added: “We used to spar Bohachuk all the time. I sparred with him a lot before, but we stopped sparring around 2019, maybe early 2020.

“Bohachuk and I have sparred thousands of rounds together. But that’s in the past. We’re both in different places now as fighters.

“It’s an honor to have shared so many rounds with him. I wouldn’t rather have my first-world title fight against anybody else. He’s a come-forward fighter who throws a lot.

“I know he might be stronger now, but that same aggressive style is what I see. My job is to show the difference between us on March 30.”

He stated how training is going and what could be next: “We’re up in the mountains this time with the snow, rain, and bears, but other than that, it’s the same camp and same team that’s gotten us to this point.

“We’ve been getting great work here so far, and we’re on track for March 30. For me, training camp is about doing what I’m told. It’s a small circle, and my dad is the leader of it all.

“If I get out of line, he will show us the better path.

“Of course, I’d want to face Tim Tszyu next if we both win. He’s the number one guy in the division. I’d be right under him after my fight. I want that fight, and I’ll be waiting for it.”

Tickets for the live event on March 30, which TGB Promotions promote, are available now through AXS.com. The main event is promoted in association with No Limit Boxing.

