Tim Tszyu vs Keith Thurman ticket information for March 30

Tim Tszyu vs. Keith Thurman ticket information is released ahead of Al Haymon’s first foray onto Amazon Prime Video.

Pre-sale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. PT for the stacked inaugural four-fight PBC Pay-Per-View available on Prime Video topped by two-time world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman dueling rising star and reigning world champion Tim Tszyu in the main event.

The co-feature sees 140-pound world champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero and Mexican star Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz meeting in the co-main event on Saturday, March 30 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Pre-sale tickets are available today, Wednesday, January 31 from 10 a.m. PT until 10 p.m. PT through AXS.com by using the code: PBC

Public on-sale begins Thursday, February 1 at 10 a.m. PT, with tickets available through AXS.com.

The pay-per-view will also see Cuban star and reigning WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara defend his belt against No. 1 rated mandatory challenger Michael Zerafa.

Also on the card, all-action super welterweight sensation Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora will meet streaking contender Serhii Bohachuk in the pay-per-view opener.

The pair battle it out for the WBC super welterweight title left vacant by Jermell Charlo.

The event is promoted by TGB Promotions. The main event is promoted in association with No Limit Boxing.