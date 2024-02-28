Canelo in crisis, brutally trolled as a ‘duck’ over David Benavidez

Canelo Alvarez faces a reputational crisis during the fallout of a failed three-fight deal with Premier Boxing Champions.

According to reports, as yet unconfirmed by Team Canelo, the Mexican superstar bailed on Al Haymon after one bout against Jermell Charlo. Word is Canelo didn’t like the options available to him after Jermall Charlo was ruled out of the running.

PBC also wanted to include David Benavidez in the deal for September, something which wasn’t previously agreed. Canelo had signed a $105 million contract but only received a third of the money before it all went pear-shaped.

Since learning that PBC wanted to include Benavidez after the fact, and that’s when Canelo walked away, boxing fans are turning against the former pound-for-pound king.

Despite putting nothing out on social media for three weeks, Canelo receives many replies to his posts. It seems a crisis of machismo could be threatening Canelo’s future as a Pay Per View draw.

It all began with an emoji stating, ‘Boo this man!’ before plenty of others joined the party.

Canelo called ‘a duck’ over David Benavidez

Comments included:

“Why are you scared of Benavidez?”

“You are not the face of boxing..you continue to duck Benavidez. You say you’re the king of boxing – retire and stop fighting bums.”

“Canelo fight David Benavidez next in May of 2024. Stop ducking. Give us the boxing world the fight we want to see or vacate the WBC title at 168.”

“I am unfollowing you; I was a huge fan of you, and to be honest, I am not a huge fan of Benavidez. But the fact that you ducked Golovkin too long and fought him five years later when you were supposed to fight him earlier. Now, Benavidez is a contender for five years, and you are giving a chance to Munguia or Berlanga? Are you a joke? Just give the young fighters their chance like how Floyd gave you.”

“The one and only real Mexican fighter who never ran from a challenge was Julio Cesar Chavez!”

One commenter posted a row of ducks, while another created an AI image of Canelo running along the street with a bunch of ducks. A third displayed Canelo as a duck himself.

It doesn’t look good for Canelo, who previously enjoyed unwavering support, especially in Mexico. The fact some of the criticism comes from his home country is worrying.

Furthermore, Canelo is expected to sign a deal with DAZN over the coming days and confirm his next opponent as Jaime Munguia or Edgar Berlanga for May 4.

