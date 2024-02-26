Heavyweight ‘Hulk’ returns to form with knockout after first loss

Heavyweight Igor Shevadzutskyi is back with an early victory following his solitary defeat to number-one-ranked Martin Bakole from the UK.

Last Sunday, the ‘Hulk’ scored a stoppage in a promotion from EC Boxing, led by promoter Erol Ceylan. Shevadzutskyi and Victor Faust won their fights early at the “Black Wolves Gala” in Wiesbaden.

Shevadzutskyi, who – like Faust – also comes from Ukraine, reported back after his defeat against Bakole in April 2023. He fought against the German Edonis Berisha, who was unbeaten in seven fights to date.

The ECB boxer worked his opponent round after round with his considerable bulk and massive hands. Scheduled for eight rounds, the fight was over in the fourth round.

Heavyweight Hulk wins

After his triumph, the now 11-1 Shevadzutskyi said: “I will show that I am also among the best in the world. The Bakole thing was a slip-up. I was too excited and didn’t really realize how quickly it happened.

“That won’t happen to me again. This opponent also wanted to cut me down like a tree, but he fell down himself. I’m ready for bigger tasks!”

ECB’s heavyweight figurehead Faust scored a fourth-round TKO victory after a long break due to injury and more than a year away from boxing. Faust went up against the troublesome Argentine Marcos Antonio Aumada.

After his serious back injury, the former European amateur champion met the competition with flying colors. Faust kept the Argentine, who badly knocked out Peter Kadiru in 2022, at a distance and also survived the southpaw’s ambush-like attacks.

In the second round, there was a first knockdown, and another one in the fourth to the body ended the duel and gave Faust a successful comeback.

Faust said about his victory: “It feels good to be able to box again. I felt very good. The opponent was just right for me. It was good matchmaking. I’m ready to attack at the top again!”

EC Boxing

Promoter Erol Ceylan summed up the night.

“My boxers mastered their challenges with flying colors. For Victor and Igor, good fights are coming up in the big heavyweight mix. I will try to put together the right fights for the boys!”

Steven Bertucci, Max Geier, and Alexander Lorch also won on the card. In addition, Arion Kamaj and Samvel Gasoyan had debut wins.

Calito Cumic moved to 2-0, rounding out the event, while Luis Jose Marin Garcia scored his fourteenth pro victory.

