Heavyweight fight removed from Spence vs Crawford at 11th hour

The Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford Pay Per View event will be a heavyweight bout light after the forced withdrawal of one of the participants.

World Boxing News has been informed that Victor Faust will no longer be able to compete on the card in Las Vegas.

Faust’s next fight was due to take place on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena. It would have been the top-division puncher’s fourth bout in the USA.

Heavyweight fight off Spence vs Crawford

However, that scheduled encounter has had to be postponed. Faust will now miss the opportunity to trade blows in the mecca of boxing, Las Vegas.

The Ukrainian-born slugger has been training in Nevada for a while now as he flies his fists under the flag of Erol Ceylan’s EC boxing promotion.

According to promoter Ceylan, Faust should return to the ring once a niggling injury is back to one hundred percent capacity.

Faust’s Sin City battle at T-Mobile Arena on July 29 against four-fight undefeated Gurgen Hovhannisyan will have to wait.

Faust vs Hovhannisyan postponed

Speaking on his disappointment, the Ukrainian is devastated that he had to withdraw from the fight due to a back injury sustained in training.

“I am deeply saddened to have to cancel the fight. Unfortunately, I injured my back during preparation,” said Faust. “Therefore, as planned, I can’t box in Las Vegas on July 29.

“Despite the efforts of my team and the doctors, the fight is unfortunately not feasible.”

Ceylan believes the fight is not canceled but postponed due to signatures being on the deal.

“The contracts have been signed. We will catch up on the fight after the injury has healed. In addition, Victor can train as usual again. We will announce when that will be in due course.”

Faust’s fight against Hovhannisyan is removed from the undercard of the historic clash between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence.

Crawford and Spence fight it out for all the welterweight titles. Faust will miss out on a clash scheduled to be broadcast live on Showtime as one of the four main bouts.

