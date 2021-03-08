Victor Faust, Ali Eren Demirezen and Michael Wallisch feature on March 13 in Hamburg

The boxing year is now getting really hot for EC boxing too. On March 13th, there will be a thrilling fight night in the in-house ECB Gym in Hamburg, with a total of five fights to marvel at.

Among others, the heavyweight trio around Victor Faust, Ali Eren Demirezen, Michael Wallisch, and whiz kid Volkan Gökcek are on the way to the top in the super lightweight. For boxing fans from Germany, the event can be viewed live from 8:30 p.m. on BILDplus.

The head of EC Boxing, Erol Ceylan, is particularly looking forward to the evening: “Now we want to go all out and attack with our boxers. It is all the nicer that we can host an event here, and with BILDplus, we have a streaming partner at our side who focuses on boxing in Germany. ”

The main fight of the evening is the Ukrainian heavyweight Victor Faust. The 28-year-old, who has been a professional for a year and successfully contested all of his 5 fights, will face the equally undefeated Wilmer Vasquez from Venezuela over 8 rounds. “It’s another good test for Victor to take the next step. You can already see a continuous further development – and it should not be finished for a long time, ” says Erol Ceylan. Should the fight end with a knockout? “That does not matter. I am following my plan in the ring. Everything else will take care of itself, ” said Faust.

Before that, there are a few more duels on the plan. Ali Eren Demirezen is boxing against Jacek Piatek for the WBO European Heavyweight Championship (10 rounds), and weight class colleague Michael Wallisch returns to the rope area (8 rounds against Knife Didier ). Also, young talent Volkan Gökcek will decorate the Hamburg boxing gala. The Turkish super-lightweight duels with Jakub Laskowski from Poland (8 rounds). At the beginning of the event, there is a 6-round fight in the super middleweight division between Octavio Pudivitr and Jan Salamacha.

For Erol Ceylan, there was reason to celebrate even before the upcoming fight evening. The online portal Kasten1.com named him “Promoter of the Year 2020”: “I am very proud of this award. I want to thank the whole boxing community and those responsible for choosing me for this honor. I will always try to live up to that. I will stay in boxing, and such awards give me additional motivation to approach the future with full vigor, ” said Ceylan.