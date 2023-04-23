Bakole wins in three, calls out Whyte, Dubois, and Usyk

After hammering ‘The Hulk’ in less than two rounds and handing the previously-undefeated Ukrainian heavyweight his first stoppage loss, Martin Bakole (19-1, 14 KO’s) called out some of the division’s biggest names to face him in the ring next.

Making his official BOXXER debut, Bakole stopped the previously undefeated ‘Ukrainian Hulk’ Ihor Shevadzutsky (10-1, 8 KO’s) at 0:45 of the second round, demonstrating exactly why he is the most avoided heavyweight on the planet.

Originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Bakole is a son of the hereditary ruler of the Kananga province and brother of former WBC world cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu, who is next in line for throne.

For the last four years he has been based in Ayrshire, where he trains under the stewardship of Billy Nelson, hence his nickname ‘The Next King of Scotland’. In keeping with his royal heritage, Bakole has his eyes on the heavyweight crown and wants a huge heavyweight showdown to be his next step towards that.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Bakole said: “I want Dillian Whyte, Daniel Dubois, Oleksandr Usyk. Why not? I call people out because I know I can stop them! I made a big statement tonight. I was the first guy to stop [Hulk]. This guy has never been stopped before, I was the first to stop him.”

BOXXER Founder and CEO, Ben Shalom added: “Everyone in boxing knows how good this guy is and now we need to make sure he gets to mandatory so that people can’t keep avoiding him. He’s ready for the big fights and for me Deontay Wilder is the fight he should be getting next.

“If Usyk is facing Dubois next then the thing that makes sense according to the WBA rankings I think would be Bakole against Deontay Wilder. and we’re also interested in Dillian Whyte or Daniel Dubois.”

There was another impressive heavyweight performance in the shape of rising star Jeamie TKV (5-0, 3 KO’s).

Making light work of Polish native Michal Boloz (now 5-5, 2 KO’s), the London fighter scored the third knockout win of his young professional career to take his record to five wins from five fights, with three of those wins by knockout.

Body shots were the key to victory, a rare sight in the professional heavyweight ranks, with TKV digging for gold repeatedly in Boloz’s midriff before finally folding him in half and sending him through the ring ropes during the fight-ending sequence.

“I started a bit slow, he had weight behind his punches so I needed to be smart. I knew if I caught him in the body nicely, he was going to go,” TKV told Sky Sports reporter Andy Scott at ringside post-fight.

“I’ve got more to show, more to come. I want more fights, more experience. I hope the guys at home enjoyed that knockout.”

Earlier in the evening, Birmingham’s Steed Woodall (18-1-1-, 11 KO’s) survived a brief wobble late in the fight to take a unanimous decision over Boris Crighton (11-3, 7 KO’s) in a bout which was closely fought for all of its eight rounds.

