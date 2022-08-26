Yamaguchi Falcao returns Sept 17, battles Argentine Abel Adriel

Advertisements

Super middleweight boogeyman Yamaguchi Falcao looks to continue his winning ways Saturday, September 17 when he battles iron-chinned Argentine Abel Adriel at the Alessi Gym in Tampa, FL.

Representing his native Brazil, Falcao won a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympic Games. As a pro, the skilled southpaw’s an excellent 21-1-1 with 9 wins by knockout.

In the last 12 month, Falcao won the WBC Latino, WBA Fedecaribe, WBC Feconsur and NABA super middleweight championships. In his most recent bout, the Florida-based Falcao defeated Damian Bonelli by unanimous decision.

Falcao’s also repeatedly expressed his willingness to fight any top super middleweight on the planet but is yet to find a dance partner.

A 53 fight veteran, Adriel’s fought in Argentina, Brazil, Russia, Abidjan, Canada and the United States. The 33-year-old’s record is 26-24-3 with 5 KO’s. He’s battled the likes of Marcelo Coceres, Sergei Vorobev, Alejandro Silva, Billi Godoy and Michael Olivera.

Falcao-Adriel is scheduled for eight rounds.

“We went through a couple of opponents already so we appreciate Adriel’s willingness to fight,” said Falcao’s promoter, Jody Caliguire of Fire Fist Boxing Promotions.

“Yama trains for every fight like it’s the biggest of his career so I expect a strong showing on the 17th because we’re still targeting the elite super middleweights.”

The card is promoted by Alessi Promotions. Tickets are available by calling 813-927-0501. For more information, visit AlessiPromotions.com.