‘Grandpa’ Floyd Mayweather labeled ‘too old’ for Manny Pacquiao

Floyd Mayweather turned 47 this weekend and was instantly labeled too old to face rival Manny Pacquiao later in the year.

The former pound-for-pound king faced criticism following his doting bit as a grandfather to daughter Yaya’s son KJ. Mayweather was filmed feeding his grandson smores at an outdoor gathering, which was sweetly commented on at first.

Grandpa Floyd Mayweather

However, trolls waded in on ‘Grandpa’ Mayweather and stated he has no business facing Pacquiao for the second time. The pair have been linked to a battle nine years after their record-breaking event.

KJ definitely the only person on Floyd Mayweather will 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DBkPkk1fje — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 25, 2024

New Year’s Eve is already earmarked after Mayweather and Pacquiao signed a deal with RIZIN last year. It could prove even more lucrative if Pacquiao continues to break agreements on name-dropping.

Mayweather revealed a $4 million payment received due to rival Pacquiao mentioning his name in a RIZIN broadcast. Pacquiao took to the microphone on December 31 at the last major RIZIN event. He confirmed talks with Mayweather for a rematch exhibition.

“I hope to see you in Japan in a big fight against Floyd Mayweather,’ Pacquiao stated. “I’m excited for that.”

It was the second time in two months that Pacquiao had done this. If what Mayweather states is true, he’s pocketed $8 million so far from the deal.

At the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou event in October, Pacquiao said previously: “I have an exhibition match coming in December in Japan. We’re working on the opponent. We’re working with Mayweather.”

Asked where the fight would occur, Pacquiao replied: “Tokyo.”

Manny Pacquiao payment

Speaking to The Pivot Podcast in a recent interview, Mayweather outlined the payment.

“When Manny Pacquiao spoke about that, he shouldn’t have. I’m not going to say he’s right, and I’m not going to say he’s wrong. Just by him saying my name, they gave me a cheque for $ 4 million.

“But remember – he got famous because they said he could be the guy that could possibly dethrone the king. Did it happen? Absolutely not. Was it easy? Absolutely.”

Mayweather ran away with a decision win over his greatest career rival in 2015. As explained in the aftermatch, an injury to Pacquiao soured the MGM Grand blockbuster.

Pacquiao said a shoulder ailment hampered him in the fight, which he thought would be okay before the first bell. He soon realized it wasn’t, but it was too late, and Mayweather dominated.

Undergoing surgery soon after, the “Pac-Man” wanted a second fight. Mayweather would never give him the satisfaction as he bowed out against Andre Berto during the Filipino legend’s recovery.

Even when he did return to the sport in 2017, Mayweather faced Conor McGregor and not Pacquiao. The latter would fight another four years as Mayweather fought on the exhibition circuit.

Pacquiao still looks in tremendous shape as he prepares for his exhibition against Buakaw Banchamek on April 20. Meanwhile, Mayweather has never looked in good condition through his subsequent move-arounds with YouTubers or other opponents.

The consensus among fans is that the aging Mayweather would lose to Pacquiao, who would be hungrier due to the revenge angle. Once the first bell goes, it may not even be treated as the exhibition it was agreed to be.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.