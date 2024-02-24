Canelo vs Benavidez becomes car crash of half-truth allegations

Canelo vs David Benavidez is not happening. We all know that, but the whole saga has sunk into a car crash of half-truth accusations.

Following the World Boxing Council’s confirmation that Benavidez will put his super middleweight mandatory spot on hold to move to 175 pounds, the story has veered off into another tangent.

Ahead of Benavidez being pitted against Oleksandr Gvozdyk for the interim light heavyweight title and number one position at the higher weight, cash offers to Canelo are hitting the headlines.

Promoter offer to Canelo

Benavidez promoter Sampson Lewkowicz and Jose Benavidez Sr. claim to have offered anywhere between five, fifty-five, or sixty million dollars to Canelo before the WBC approval for Gvozdyk.

Add into the mix that Team Benavidez didn’t know Gvozdyk was part of Team Canelo, and the situation becomes even more farcical.

Now, depending on what you believe, Canelo had contracts to consider. His trainer and manager, Eddy Reynoso, denies this, making the scenario a cloak-and-dagger affair.

His team deny Benavidez money

“The reality is that none of the big promoters, not Al Haymon from Premier Boxing Champions, not Eddie Hearn from Matchroom, not Bob Arum from Top Rank, and not even Oscar De La Hoya from Golden Boy, have given me an offer to fight Benavidez. Certainly not [an offer to fight] Terence Crawford,” Reynoso told ESPN MX.

Canelo is still considering his next move. Jaime Munguia, Jermall Charlo, Crawford, and Chris Eubank Jr. remain potential opponents for May 4.

The Mexican superstar is running out of time to make the official announcement. Next Monday will represent the two-month marker until fight night in Las Vegas.

Stalling over Canelo’s next Cinco de Mayo offering has already had a negative effect on former stablemate Ryan Garcia. “Kingry” wanted to fight in Vegas on April 20. Still, the indecisiveness over who would be in the opposite corner meant Garcia couldn’t even negotiate a deal for both fights to happen in the city two weeks apart.

Haymon has the weeks before and after on lock. Therefore, Garcia is forced to take his signed clash with Devin Haney to New York. This is something the super lightweight is not happy about.

WBC order

Currently, Canelo vs Benavidez is a clown show of lies, receipt, acceptance, and avoidance, with the WBC being blasted for their part in the mess.

WBC chiefs first said Benavidez would be ratified as Canelo’s mandatory by March. Days later, they confirmed the deal for Benavidez vs Gvozdyk. What Canelo’s input into that conversation was is yet to be revealed.

The fans feel like someone is pulling the wool over their eyes as they want to see Canelo in a big fight. Without Benavidez, the preference undoubtedly would be Crawford.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

