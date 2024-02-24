Ryan Garcia stuns with u-turn on facing Devin Haney in New York

Ryan Garcia stunned with a U-turn on the venue for his fight with Devin Haney just a couple of hours after Barclays Center was made official for April 20.

Media information was passed to World Boxing News, confirming the event would be in New York, as previously stated. Garcia then told fans he wanted the fight in the initial target of Las Vegas.

Ryan Garcia wants Devin Haney in Las Vegas

“This is an MGM Vegas fight,” said Garcia. “We are doing everything we can to bring this to Vegas and giving this fight what it deserves!”

Garcia added his reasoning for the switch. “This decision has nothing to do with NYC but everything to do with business and what I believe is the best move for my career.”

Haney wasn’t happy, as fans had already begun making hotel reservations and travel plans. He stated: “This dude is planning his escape. He talks that tough talk but is now talking like a b****!”

It didn’t take long for Garcia to react to Haney.

“Why are you trying to paint that picture to the public, towards the guy who is making you more money in your life and your entire career- Sad to see. You learned that behavior from your dad, so I can’t blame you.”

The Golden Boy confirmation sent to WBN on the Pay Per View headliner happening in Brooklyn was perhaps telling that Haney mentioned New York, and Garcia didn’t.

“Facing Ryan Garcia on April 20, 2024, is another step in my pursuit of greatness and cementing my legacy as one of the sport’s greatest champions,” pointed out Haney. “I don’t need to say much. My track record speaks to my ability in the ring to overcome any challenge thrown my way and rise to the top.

“I’m committed to giving the fans what they want: the best fights in boxing. I’ve proven time and again. I am a formidable opponent. It’s my skillset and the belief I have in my team that will ultimately lead me to victory.

“I’m happy Ryan’s team shares the same excitement in bringing the fans great boxing. We’re ready to bring you the best boxing event of the year in New York at Barclays Center.”

‘In the Lord’s hands’

Garcia’s fight build-up quote was considerably smaller, too.

“I’m coming as if I was a roaring lion, coming back for blood,” said Garcia. “I’m excited to bring another mega-fight to boxing; that’s all I intend to do.

“I will place everything in the Lord’s hand. I pray that Devin comes out healthy and safe and that everyone is entertained.”

Whether promoter Oscar De La Hoya will be on board with another spanner being put in the works by Garcia remains in the air. Hopefully, any impasse won’t affect the fight taking place.

A similar furor happened with Garcia when he met up with Floyd Mayweather and tried to back out of Haney’s negotiations to face Rolly Romero. That didn’t go down well with fans and only caused a wave of criticism to wash over Garcia’s intentions.

This story is far from over.

