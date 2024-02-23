Deontay Wilder accused of going ‘soft’ after ‘finding himself’

According to former promoter Oscar De La Hoya, Deontay Wilder has gone a little soft due to taking too much time out of the ring to find his inner peace.

The Golden Boy boss, who looked after Wilder’s career until Al Haymon started Premier Boxing Champions, is sure Wilder’s last fight was a representation of his new-found calm.

Wilder took ayahuasca when spending time away from boxing, believing the experience changed his life. However, many believe “The Bronze Bomber” should have waited until his boxing career was over to engage in the practice, which is notorious for having tranquilizing effects.

Having lost to Joseph Parker in December without showing anything for the duration of the Saudi Arabia fight, De La Hoya has urged Wilder to regain his old fiery persona.

Deontay Wilder has gone soft

“I like Wilder, I really do,” De La Hoya told Fight Hub TV. “I think he’s a nice human being, and I think he’s a great guy.

“But I think when he did say he ‘found himself’ – like with the ayahuasca and all that, I can relate. I can relate to what that does to you. It makes you a little soft. It gives you a sense of peace and calmness.

“So what I saw [against Parker] was that calmness translate into his performance and the ring. I recently heard him say, ‘I’ve got to find my inner anger.’ So if he finds that inner anger, it’s a whole different Wilder.

“Wilder is still Wilder. He still has that big punch. I think he’s still going to be a force to be reckoned with in the heavyweight division.”

Comeback

Back in the gym and trying to ‘get it back’ for a return in the spring, Wilder has to find an opponent to make him look good. The Tuscaloosa banger needs the top division to take notice of him once more after Parker joined Tyson Fury in defeating the sport’s most significant heavyweight knockout artist.

Wilder has to get back to the wrecking machine that totaled Luis Ortiz twice and dropped Fury four times in three bouts. Whether he does that with Haymon or on another undercard fight in Saudi Arabia is open.

In what could be his final year, the 38-year-old has a lot of time to make up for having only fought twice since 2021. Going the distance against Parker was much-needed ring time for Wilder. Before hearing the final bell, he had only spent 177 seconds between the ropes against Robert Helenius.

A change of scenery or trainer was probably a good call for Wilder at this career stage. However, he’s opted to stick with Malik Scott, and time will tell if that’s the correct decision.

Staying away from those calming psychoactive brews until he hangs up his gloves would be a good start.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Insta, Threads.