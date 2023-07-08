‘Overrated’ Deontay Wilder ‘got absolutely schooled by Luis Ortiz’

Shots were fired against Deontay Wilder again as a heavyweight fight with Anthony Joshua continues to gather pace for the back end of 2023.

First of all, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn dropped Wilder’s name when asked who was the most overrated fighter in boxing today. Secondly, Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott responded with a warning about what would happen when the pair finally met.

Speaking to DAZN’s Standing Eight, Hearn said: “Deontay Wilder” when urged to name someone who has achieved far more than they should have in the sport.

Deontay Wilder is overrated

He then explained why.

“The reason I say that is because I think Deontay Wilder is a dangerous knockout artist. But Luis Ortiz absolutely schooled him and stood him on his head.

“He [Wilder] knocked him out, but he was 8-0 down in rounds. His only victory of note in his entire career is Luis Ortiz.”

Follow World Boxing News on Threads.

Scott then clapped back at Hearn when discussing the interview with Elie Seckbach’s ES News.

“I’ve never heard Eddie say anything positive about Deontay besides that he can punch. That’s a given,” stated Scott.

“You can’t ask Eddie Hearn ask anything good about Deontay. But you also can’t tell him anything wrong about AJ. Do you see how the two collide?

“He’s pro-AJ. He’s anti-Wilder. But, you know, we don’t need him.

Wilder vs Joshua

“As long as he plays his part in so-called getting this big fight done, that’s all we need Eddie for. But to say Deontay Wilder’s the most overrated fighter in the history of whatever it is, he said.

“You know what his answer is? The only person that Deontay beat is Luis Ortiz. But then that same Luis Ortiz he was scared to put Anthony Joshua up against. And Deontay fought him twice.”

The former heavyweight contender turned trainer added that Wilder vs Joshua will get finalized if both men stay undefeated in 2023.

“Well, now the most overrated boxer in the sport is about to knock Anthony Joshua out this December coming up.”

Hearn could be forced to eat his words in one of two ways. Either Joshua loses to Dillian Whyte on August 12, or Wilder gets to him four months later.

The Matchroom boss did admit that Wilder vs Joshua will not happen if Whyte gets revenge next month.

“The deal with Saudis to fight Wilder will be off the table” if that happens, said Hearn.

