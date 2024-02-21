No Fight for Closure: Nigel Benn’s ill-fated comeback at 55

World Boxing News reflects on British boxing legend Nigel Benn’s ill-fated comeback at 55. The 2019-planned event turned out to be a disaster.

Initially, WBN had exclusively broken the news of Benn’s comeback through his son, Conor. Despite the instant shock, Conor told WBN his dad was deadly serious.

Announcing Sakio Bika as his opponent, “The Dark Destroyer” wasn’t messing about with a foe fifteen years his junior. Benn explained his reasoning and stated one more fight was needed for closure.

“My desire to box again is something that has remained within me for several years. It is my choice alone. I’ve not been persuaded or coerced by any other person,” said Benn.

Nigel Benn comeback

On rumors the British Boxing Board of Control refused to license him, Benn added: “I feel like I am being discriminated against because of my age. I can also confirm that I have chosen to fight an opponent who is a renowned former world champion in his own right.

“The challenge that I’ve set myself is high. This is a tough challenge, but I feel I need to pursue to bring about final closure and inner peace of mind for myself as a man.

“It’s not about the money. It’s about closing a desire within my mind, body, and soul.

“This is my dream. I hope boxing fans around the world will embrace my wishes. To support and respect the fact that this is my decision alone.”

Benn called a press conference before Pay Per View details for the Bika fight hit the column inches. The fight would occur in Birmingham on November 23, 2019.

“It’s been a long time coming. This fight is all about me. It wasn’t financial,” he promised.

“It was always about closure that I wanted that I never had. I feel the time is right now. People might say I’m 55, but it’s not due to age.

“I’m more fit now than when I was a world champion. It’s not the Dark Destroyer anymore. Now it’s Nigel Benjamin Button Benn. I one hundred percent mean that.

“I’m so fit. I need closure. I could have picked an easy opponent, but that’s not me. Everyone is telling me not to do it. No. Worry about him, not me.”

Sakio Bika fight collapse

Following reports Benn might be having second thoughts in the gym, an announcement was made that didn’t surprise many.

“With a heavy heart, I am sad to say I had to make the hard decision today to hang up my boxing gloves,” stated Benn in a colossal u-turn.

“I’d like to thank you all for supporting me throughout my career, but the time is up for me. I thank you all for giving me an unbelievable career. God bless you all.”

Despite stories to the contrary surrounding poor ticket sales, Benn blamed an injury for the event’s collapse.

“After sustaining a shoulder injury in training, Nigel Benn regrets to inform his fans and supporters that he will not be fit to box on November 23.

“Father time has not caught up with him at all. His preparation and sparring had progressed better than expected at this stage of his preparation.

“Nigel had several anti-inflammatory injections, primarily into one shoulder joint last week. This treatment has failed in its efforts to reduce the acute pain that is significantly affecting his punching power and full movement on one side.

“He is devastated at this setback. Years of organization have gone into this event. Many people will be affected by his inability to fight.

“This setback will likely mean he will never get the closure he sought. In his own words, “I hope my fans will respect that I have no say in this decision.”

Shoulder injury

Speaking to WBN about the ailment, Conor said: “My dad has torn muscles in his shoulders so that the fight won’t happen November 23.”

World Boxing News then contacted Sakio Bika, who admitted he was stunned to get the call from Nigel Benn in the first place.

“I was surprised initially. But after a while, I found it a great opportunity to showcase my comeback fight after a long layoff,” Bika explained to WBN.

“Obviously, I’m a little disappointed that the fight is off. I’ve worked hard in the gym for the past six months. Training was going very well.”

Asked whether he had any reservations about hitting a 55-year-old man, Bika replied: “No, I didn’t because this is a business.

“We work hard and we train hard. I do not doubt if he would fight Nigel Benn would have been in great shape.”

