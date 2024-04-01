Exclusive: 50-plus fighters – Sakio Bika’s doomed Nigel Benn fight

Ex-world champion Sakio Bika has spoken to World Boxing News as another former legend attempts to make a comeback to the ring in their fifties.

After hearing the news that Mike Tyson would return at 58, WBN asked Bike to reflect on his failed fight with Nigel Benn in 2019. Benn had announced his intention to fight at 55, but even more surprising was the caliber of the opponent.

Benn chose Bika, a friend and training partner from his days in Australia. The fact Bika was just 40 and only two years off his last competitive fight raised considerable eyebrows.

Sakio Bika vs Nigel Benn

The event was eventually canceled as Benn suffered an injury. However, it was rubberstamped as definitely a great decision when Bika fought in 2021 and defeated Sam Soliman on points.

At the time, Bika told WBN: “I was surprised initially. But after a while, I found it a great opportunity to showcase my comeback fight after a long layoff.

“Obviously, I’m a little disappointed that the fight is off. I’ve been working really hard in the gym over the past six months. Training was going very well.”

Asked whether he had any reservations about hitting a 55-year-old man, Bika replied: “No, I didn’t because this is a business.

“We work hard and we train hard. I do not doubt if he was going to fight, Nigel Benn would have been in great shape.”

Good terms

It was a near miss for Benn that could have been catastrophic, as Tyson’s decision to battle YouTuber Jake Paul at 27 could also turn out to be.

Discussing the doomed fight, Bika exclusively told World Boxing News: “It was unfortunate that things didn’t come off. Nigel is a legend of the sport, and I would have loved to have the privilege of sharing the ring with him, but it was not to be.

Asked if he had spoken to Nigel since and what his response was, Bika replied: “We are on good terms, but this is a business. It was a good opportunity for both of us to make some money, but I guess it’s not meant to be.

Regarding his future plans, Bika, now 44, remains open to offers.

“I am in training, but there is nothing definite. I’m just keeping in shape, ready for any good offers that may come my way,” he pointed out.

Read all articles and learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor Phil Jay.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.