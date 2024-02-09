Legend Tommy Hearns to VIP guest at ‘Big Time Boxing USA’

Detroit legend and all-time boxing great Tommy “The Hitman” Hearns will highlight a long list of the city’s biggest boxing stars that are set to attend the inaugural “Big Time Boxing USA” presented by Salita Promotions and taking place Tuesday, February 20 from Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit and streaming live on DAZN.

“Detroit is where I became a champion and that happened through activity, competitive fights and a platform for the world to see,” said Hearns. “I am excited about the lineup on February 20 and I look forward to being ringside for ‘Big Time Boxing USA’ in Detroit.”

Also attending on February 20 will be former world champions Hilmer Kenty, Bronco McKart, “Boom Boom” Johnson, Milton McCrory and Cornelius Bundrage, plus 2024 International Boxing Hall of Fame Inductee Jackie Kallen.

“I’m excited to see the legacy of Detroit boxing continue with tomorrow’s champions on display February 20,” said Kallen. “Dmitriy has been working diligently on resurrecting the Detroit boxing scene, which has all the ingredients to once again be one of the best cities in the U.S. for top world class talent. Those watching on DAZN and at the Wayne State Fieldhouse are going to witness a special night”.

“Detroit is the perfect city to kick off for our ‘Big Time Boxing USA’ series,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions. “It is one of the historic homes of boxing. I am honored that living legends like Tommy Hearns, Jackie Kallen, and other champions of the sport both inside and outside the ring are supporting our event and adding to the experience of this series to those watching the fight live on DAZN and fans at the Wayne State Fieldhouse in the heart of the city.”

The event will be headlined by a 10-round all-Michigan showdown as Flint’s Ardreal Holmes Jr. defends his USBA Super Welterweight Championship against Detroit’s Marlon Harrington. The live stream kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will also see unbeaten USBA Light Heavyweight Champion Ali Izmailov face Britton Norwood in a 10-round bout in the co-main

Action on DAZN will also feature a battle of unbeatens, as Grand Rapids-native and U.S. National Amateur Champion standout Joshua Pagan battles Detroit’s Dwane Taylor in an eight-round lightweight bout, plus undefeated Dearborn-native Da’Velle Smith competes in a six-round middleweight affair.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now and can be purchased online HERE or in-person at the Wayne State Fieldhouse Box Office. This will be the first boxing event at Wayne State Fieldhouse, the home to the Detroit Pistons’ G-League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, and comes after Salita Promotions delivered the first boxing event ever at Little Caesars Arena, the home of the Pistons, in June 2023.