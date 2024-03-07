Carrillo vs Rankin: Big Time Boxing USA returns March 28 in Detroit

“Big Time Boxing USA”, the new series presented by Salita Promotions, will return for its second installment with a pair of matchups featuring top contenders in their respective divisions entering the ring on Thursday, March 28 streamed live on DAZN from Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit.

The action begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and is topped by 2016 Colombian Olympian Juan Carrillo putting his unbeaten record on the line against veteran Quinton Rankin in a 10-round light heavyweight bout, plus IBF No. 2 super middleweight contender Vladimir Shishkin returns to battle the always tough Mike Guy in the 10-round co-main event.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now and can be purchased online or in-person at the Wayne State Fieldhouse Box Office. This will be the second boxing event at Wayne State Fieldhouse, the home to the Detroit Pistons’ G-League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, after “Big Time Boxing USA” debuted at the venue in February. Watch former world champion and “Big Time Boxing USA” analyst Raul Marquez break down the first card HERE.

“March 28 is going to feature two fighters on their way to a world title in talent packed exciting divisions,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions. “Juan Carillo, with an outstanding amateur career, is coming off a career best win and is ready to put the division on notice. Vladimir Shishkin has been gunning for Canelo Alvarez and with all the happenings in the division, that time is coming soon.”

Representing his native Barranquilla, Colombia, Carillo (11-0, 8 KOs) has impressed since turning pro in 2019, quickly working his way up the light heavyweight ladder. His most recent outing saw the 31-year-old earn a victory over previously unbeaten Richard Vansiclen to take home the WBO Inter-Continental belt, putting him on the path to facing Dmitriy Bivol. Accumulating a record of 388-23, he was among Colombia’s most decorated amateurs and advanced to the second round at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janiero, Brazil. He also won gold medals at the 2012 Colombian National Games, 2012 Pacific Cup Tournament, 2011 Colombian National Championships, 2010 Colombian Youth National Championships, and silver at the 2014 Central American & Caribbean Games.

Rankin (21-8-2, 16 KOs) has faced a slew of big names throughout a pro career that dates back to 2011. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Rankin challenged reigning titleholder David Morrell Jr. and former longtime champion Chad Dawson in 2019 alone. Following the Morrell fight, Rankin put together an impressive six-fight winning streak, stopping four of those opponents. He most recently dropped a decision to contender Deon Nicholson in September 2023.

In addition to his IBF ranking, Shishkin (15-0, 9 KOs) has earned acclaim as the Ring Magazine’s #6 super middleweight and If he continues his winning ways, he’ll look to earn a world title fight against current undisputed super middleweight world champion Canelo Alvarez. Now fighting out of the resurgent Detroit boxing scene under the guidance of the renowned SugarHill Steward, Shishkin turned pro in 2016 following a prolific amateur career. The 32-year-old earned an impressive victory in December 2022, besting former world champion Jose Uzcategui via a unanimous decision in December in a nationally televised bout. Most recently, Shishkin knocked out Ramon Ayala in round two last September.

He will be opposed by Los Angeles’ Guy (12-7-1, 5 KOs), who owns notable victories over Denis Douglin and Marco Delgado. Guy has faced a who’s who of top contenders throughout his career, including Sergiy Derevyanchenko, John Ryder, Jesse Hart, Demond Nicholson, Ali Akhmedov and Junior Younan. Despite that resume, Guy has only been stopped once in his career, and that came in the final round of the bout.