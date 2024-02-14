Raul Marquez leads Big Time Boxing USA broadcast on Feb 20

Salita Promotions has announced an all-star team to lead the broadcast for the inaugural “Big Time Boxing USA” event taking place Tuesday, February 20 from Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit and streamed live on DAZN.

Former world champion and renowned fight analyst Raul “El Diamante” Marquez will be joined by special guest analyst and Detroit native SugarHill Steward as they break down the action alongside veteran blow-by-blow commentator Corey Erdman. The live stream will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

A former 154-pound world champion and 1992 U.S. Olympian, Marquez has gained acclaim in recent years for his work as an analyst in both English and Spanish for SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING and SHOBox: The Next Generation. Steward is the nephew of legendary trainer Emmanuel Steward and is the head trainer for WBC Heavyweight World Champion Tyson Fury. Erdman is highly-regarded as both a writer and commentator, appearing on platforms including DAZN, ESPN, CBS and NBC.

“I’m very excited for this incredible team of announcers to share their knowledge on the ‘Big Time Boxing USA’ DAZN debut,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions. “This crew will give viewers insights and perspectives in a unique way with the point of view of a trainer of champions in SugarHill Steward, a world champion in Raul Marquez and the knowledgeable Corey Erdman. The goal of the series is to give exposure to some of the sport’s top talent and this is the best team for the job.”

The event will be headlined by a 10-round all-Michigan showdown as Flint’s Ardreal Holmes Jr. defends his USBA Super Welterweight Championship against Detroit’s Marlon Harrington, plus unbeaten USBA Light Heavyweight Champion Ali Izmailov faces Britton Norwood in a 10-round bout in the co-main

Action on DAZN will also feature a battle of unbeatens, as Grand Rapids-native and U.S. National Amateur Champion standout Joshua Pagan battles Detroit’s Dwane Taylor in an eight-round lightweight bout, plus undefeated Dearborn-native Da’Velle Smith competes in a six-round middleweight affair.

Tickets for the live event are available through ETix.com.