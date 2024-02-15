Salita to donate ten Forgotten Harvest meals for every Feb 20 ticket

Salita Promotions will join forces with the Detroit-based charity Forgotten Harvest to donate ten meals to those in need for every ticket sold online to the “Big Time Boxing USA” event on Tuesday, February 20 from Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit and streaming live on DAZN.

Forgotten Harvest annually rescues and redistributes over 40 million pounds of food and has invited fighters on the card to visit their food distribution warehouse to chip in and volunteer to serve their community before entertaining them in the ring. Tickets are available through ETix.com.

“We at Salita Promotions are passionate about contributing to the well-being of the communities where we do business,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions. “’Big Time Boxing USA’ will show the incredible talent and desire of fighters inside of the ring, as well as their big hearts outside the ring.”

“Forgotten Harvest is grateful for community partnerships like these that bring awareness to our mission and help in the fight against food insecurity,” said Forgotten Harvest Director of Corporate Relations, Maureen Smith.

The event will be headlined by a 10-round all-Michigan showdown as Flint’s Ardreal Holmes Jr. defends his USBA Super Welterweight Championship against Detroit’s Marlon Harrington.

The live stream kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will also see unbeaten USBA Light Heavyweight Champion Ali Izmailov face Britton Norwood in a 10-round bout in the co-main

Action on DAZN will also feature a battle of unbeatens, as Grand Rapids-native and U.S. National Amateur Champion standout Joshua Pagan battles Detroit’s Dwane Taylor in an eight-round lightweight bout, plus undefeated Dearborn-native Da’Velle Smith competes in a six-round middleweight affair.