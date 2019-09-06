WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Nigel Benn comeback signed to fight ex-WBC champ

Phil Jay

WBN can confirm the return of the ‘Dark Destroyer’, British legend Nigel Benn for a comeback fight towards the end of 2019.

Speaking to son Conor, an undefeated professional in his own right, WBN were informed of a ‘guaranteed’ return to action for Benn.

At the age of 55, Benn will don the gloves for the first time since 1996 after reigning supreme in two weight divisions.

One of the UK’s favorite fighting sons, Benn is idolised for his battles with Chris Eubank during a stellar career. A loss to Eubank in 1990 was followed up by a draw in 1993, which many believe the Londoner deserved to win.

Notable victories for Benn came against Doug DeWitt, Mauro Galvano, Henry Wharton, Nicky Piper, Vincenzo Nardiello and infamously Gerald McClellan.

Now, more than a quarter of a century on, Benn will once again grace a British ring with his considerable presence.

“It’s guaranteed he’s definitely fighting again,” Conor exclusively told World Boxing News. “One hundred million percent. Contracts have been signed.

“He’s been training since he retired but for the past two years training like an absolute nutter.

“Since I made my debut at the O2 four years ago, I think that’s when the feelings, the emotions come back as he was in the ring with me.

“There’s an opponent who has signed a contract. It’s a former WBC world champion and who fought only two years ago.

“The ins and outs I’m not too sure of, or what’s in the contract word for word. But it won’t be with Eddie Hearn, Frank Warren, Top Rank and ESPN or anything like that. It will be a Benn Promotions show.

“What I know is it’s guaranteed. I have the date, the fight will be later in the year. It will be in the UK. That’s what I can tell you right now.”

Asked about the weight and when a formal statement will be made, Conor replied: “I think it’s a light-heavyweight, at around 81kg I believe, and it’s someone rather lively.

“But more will be announced when dad comes over. There should be a press conference, not next week but the week after. He’s coming to stay with me next week and that’s when he’ll begin training with me.

“So I’ll be sparring my dad and helping him get ready for the fight.”







MINDBLOWING

Benn concluded: “He’ll be the one selling this fight out, make no mistake about that. It won’t be the opponent. My dad will sell this fight.

“He’s been talking about this for ages, but it’s different talking about it to actually happening. Now I know the actual contracts have been signed, it’s mindblowing really.”

Nigel ended his career with a 42-5-1 record as a pro, having won the WBO strap at 160 and the WBC belt at super-middleweight.

Another chapter is set to be written soon…

Phil Jay is Editor of World Boxing News and an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay