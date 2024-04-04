Exclusive: ‘If Mike Tyson fails medical I plan to retire Jake Paul!”

Following his desire to step in for Mike Tyson and fight Jake Paul, former WBC champion Sakio Bika has told World Boxing News he’d retire the YouTuber.

Bika stated he’d be willing to replace Tyson after doubts over the ex-heavyweight champion being sanctioned to fight, even for an exhibition at 58. “The Scorpion,” at 44, believes he could give Paul a much stiffer test than a retired legend approaching his sixties.

Tyson has to undergo several tests before being allowed to trade blows with an influencer 31 years younger. Bika says if clearance isn’t granted, he’s ready and willing to grasp the opportunity with both hands.

A ready Mike Tyson replacement for Jake Paul

“I would love the opportunity to step into the ring to fight Jake Paul,” Bika told World Boxing News exclusively. “If Mike fails due to medical reasons, I’ll fight him on a moment’s notice, just like I did with Joe Calzaghe.

“When I fought Joe, I gave him the toughest fight in his career, so I’ve proven I can do it before. If I get the opportunity, I plan to retire Jake Paul from the boxing business.”

Discussing his plans with WBN in an interview set to span a couple more topics, Bika is ready to fight again three years after his last victory over Sam Soliman.

“At the moment, I am staying in shape and ready if the right offer comes my way,” Bika stated to WBN. “I have reached the top of the sport, becoming a multiple-time world champion and winning the prestigious Contender series.

“I have nothing more to prove to anyone, but I would like to have one more big fight. If someone like Jake Paul or his brother would really like to test himself against a recent world champion, I am always ready to fight.

Tyson is too old to fight

“Mike Tyson is an all-time great boxer, and he was a hero to me growing up. Even though he looks in great shape, he is almost 60 years of age! If Jake Paul is serious about fighting a former champion, look for someone a lot younger or active within the last decade. I can fight Jake Paul at any weight he wants.”

Buzz over Bika replacing Tyson has increased since World Boxing News revealed the former WBC champion‘s desire. If Tyson can’t compete, Bika would be a top-quality replacement for the Netflix show.

Bika would also provide a much sterner test as he’s always in shape and can fight in longer bursts than ten seconds without engaging in a clinch. At present, Tyson is in, but there would be no shortage of replacements if Paul were on the lookout for a new July 20 opponent.

