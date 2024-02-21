Floyd Mayweather empties emotions in teary segment on The Pivot

Floyd Mayweather made a whole podcast break down emotionally as the retired boxer addressed the passing of his assistant “Kitchie” this week.

Real name Marikit Laurico, the Filipino-born support system to Mayweather, died unexpectedly at 47. The reports circulating suggest Kitchie died of a heart attack, although Mayweather hasn’t confirmed this.

Apart from a social media post, Mayweather didn’t address the situation until appearing on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder.

With his voice cracking, Mayweather begins by answering Clark’s attempt to raise the subject. “I don’t really want to talk about that,” he says. However, realizing it might be a good moment to release some emotion, the legendary fighter let go and added, “We are going to get through this. That’s thought because she’s my best friend.

Floyd Mayweather in tears on The Pivot Podcast

Tears rolled down his face before Mayweather went deep on a personal friend who meant a lot to him over the years.

“People really wouldn’t understand that people like your drivers and your assistants are your best friends. Kitchie was the only person in my life I could talk about anything to. That knew my deepest secrets.

“There was no male or female in my life that I told more stuff to than her.”

On her wishes before Kitchie’s life tragically ended, Mayweather added:” The only Super Bowl she wanted to go to was the one in Las Vegas. She was so happy.

“For her fiftieth birthday, she wanted to go to Aruba. We were going to have a big party for her.”

Kitchie advice

Later, Mayweather addressed his health issue fears over Kitchie after stating she had a ‘Fear Of Missing Out’ on things.

“I said, ‘You have to listen to me because if you don’t, it’s going to be too late for you not to listen to me.’ – But within six days, she was gone. I was telling her that because I wanted her to take care of herself.”

Mayweather attended the Super Bowl without Kitchie by his side. The pain of the loss runs deep for Floyd, who also lost his ex-wife, Josie Harris, in 2020.

The whole interview is a superb insight into Mayweather’s mindset and seems perfect timing by The Pivot. The podcast allowed Mayweather to get a lot of stuff that was bothering him off his chest.

It’s a must-watch for anyone. Listen now at the link above.

