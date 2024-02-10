Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia pulled apart at Super Bowl media center

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia almost traded blows early as the pair signed contracts to fight on April 20 in Las Vegas.

Haney and Garcia held negotiations after stop-start exchanges on social media. Garcia had pulled out of talks on the advice of Floyd Mayweather. He changed his mind after alternate opponent Rolly Romero confirmed a fight with Isaac Cruz for March 30.

The ink is now dry on Haney vs Garcia, likely to be staged at T-Mobile Arena or the MGM Grand. Garcia will challenge for the WBC super lightweight title in Haney’s possession.

Both are in town for Super Bowl Sunday, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. The greatest show on earth, Super Bowl LVIII, will light up Vegas for the first time.

Haney vs Garcia

While at the media center for Super Bowl interviews, Haney and Garcia got into it, with punches nearly thrown before the first bell. Goading each other, they set the scene for a fiery build-up for which the animosity is real.

As he posted the video, Garcia stated, “Ran up on Devin, and he crumbled. Stop letting your dad [Bill Haney’ pimp you. April 20, it’s gone time! See you on the press tour. I exposed how soft you really are! I’m crushing you. Daddy Bill Almost cried. He will cry in the fight.”

He added: “Where do we get little Bill mad? Devin, your dad can’t fight for you. That was actually funny. Bill almost had a heart attack. Let the young guns go at it!”

Haney responded: “Don’t turn around and run April 20! Almost f***ed my easy money up [by fighting now].”

Fans are excited about the fight, which happens in two months and ten days. Haney vs Garcia will be broadcast live on DAZN PPV.

Signed and sealed

“Signed, sealed, delivered. Haney vs Garcia for the WBC super lightweight title on April 20. LIVE on DAZN, in association with KingRy Promotions, Haney Promotions, and Matchroom Boxing,” announced Golden Boy.

Garcia begins the underdog after being stopped by Gervonta Davis in his big Pay Per View event last year. He made a comeback by stopping Oscar Duarte in eight rounds last December.

That same month, Haney defeated Regis Prograis to win the WBC title he currently holds. He’s now 31-0 and one of the best fighters on the planet, pound for pound.

A win for Garcia would be a massive shock despite both fighters splitting six bouts, even in the amateurs.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Insta, Threads.