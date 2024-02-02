Exclusive: Marlon Harrington talks Ardeal Holmes fight on DAZN

Super welterweight Marlon Harrington speaks exclusively to World Boxing News before his twelfth professional fight. Harrington returns to action on Dmitriy Salita’s ‘Big Time Boxing USA’ series live on DAZN.

He aims to build on his victory against Ramses Agaton at Motor City Casino last September. The 31-year-old once again competes in his home of Detroit as Salita pits him against Ardeal Holmes in the main event.

WBN caught up with Harrington to gauge his thoughts on the event and his 14-0 opponent.

Marlon Harrington speaks exclusively to WBN

Asked how he feels about being part of a new boxing series on DAZN, Harrington responded: “I consider it an honor and a privilege to be chosen to headline this inaugural event.”

He added what he makes of his opponent, Ardeal Holmes, “He is a worthy opponent with a good pedigree, but he is standing in my way. My hand will be raised with my favorite announcer yelling my name.”

Boasting a 10-1 record, Harrington’s solitary defeat came in a battle against Marquis Taylor. The unanimous decision reverse represents the only blemish on his superb tenure in the sport.

Of those ten wins, nine have come via stoppage, leading to many believing Harrington is a live test for Holmes. A knockout can arrive at any time in the fight.

Whether he wants a rematch with Taylor in the future, Harrington doesn’t see it as imperative.

“First, I want to clean up the 154lbs division. Then, I will move up naturally to compete at middleweight. But right now, my focus is on Holmes and the [IBF] USBA [super welterweight] title.

Asked about other potential opponents at 154, Harrington replied bluntly: “I’m not concerned with any other fights but my own on February 20.

“With the help of my promoter, I’ll be working my way on the shortlist for a world title, “And The New Super Welterweight World Champion Marlon “Savage” Harrington,” he concluded.

Big Time Boxing USA

Holmes vs. Harrington features on February 20’s edition of ‘Big Time Boxing USA’ on DAZN.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now. They can be purchased online or in person at the Wayne State Fieldhouse Box Office.

This will be the first boxing event at Wayne State Fieldhouse. It’s the home to the Detroit Pistons’ G-League affiliate. Also, the Motor City Cruise. The event comes after Salita Promotions delivered the first boxing event ever at Little Caesars Arena, the Pistons homes, in June 2023.

