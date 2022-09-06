Dmitriy Salita wins Ring 10 Promoter of the Year Award

The board of directors of Ring 10 V.B.A. is pleased to announce that Dmitriy Salita is awarded the prestigious “Promoter of the Year Award”.

Dmitriy, a former New York City Golden Gloves champion and world ranked professional boxer, founded Salita Promotions in 2010.

He also won US Nationals as amateur, Golden Gloves and Sugar Ray Robinson award as outstanding boxer as pro. Add to that the WBF Junior Welterweight World Title, NABA, IBF International and WBA International titles

It has since become one of the world’s premier boxing promotion companies with a roster of more than 30 boxers, including the best active female boxer in the world, Claressa Shields.

Dmitriy’s commitment to his fighters and to the sport has set a standard of excellence for the industry.

Ring 10 VBA of New York is a nonprofit organization located in New York City founded in 2011 by ex-prizefighter Matt Farrago.

Its mission is to help former professional boxers in need of financial assistance, including housing and medical care.

Ring 10’s board of directors includes both current and former professional boxers.