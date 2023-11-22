Jermell Charlo vacates super welterweight title, IBF confirms

Jermell Charlo has vacated the IBF super welterweight title following his defeat to Canelo Alvarez.

World Boxing News was informed by the International Boxing Federation [IBF] of the decision this week.

Charlo looks likely to be moving up in weight permanently after facing Canelo at 168 pounds. The American took the first loss on his record as the Mexican superstar dominated his rival in Las Vegas.

Canelo won by scores of [Max DeLuca] 118-109 [twice, Mex DeLuca and David Sutherland] and 119-108 [Steve Weisfeld].

Before and during the aftermath, Charlo’s future was questioned despite undisputed advances by Terence Crawford to fight at 154 pounds.

However, when Charlo was relieved of his WBO strap after the first bell against Canelo, Crawford lost interest. The IBF has now followed the WBO’s lead, but this time at Charlo’s request.

Jermall Charlo vacates IBF title

“The IBF received notice from IBF Jr. Middleweight Champion Jermell Charlo considerately advising of his decision to vacate his IBF title,” the IBF told World Boxing News. “In a letter to IBF President Daryl Peoples, he expressed his gratitude to the IBF.

“Charlo noted his upcoming IBF mandatory obligation, and the timing is an issue for him at the present moment in his career.

“He concluded the letter by respectfully relinquishing his title.”

On what happens next, the IBF added: “The IBF ordered a purse bid for the mandatory defense of the IBF Jr. Middleweight title between Jermell Charlo and Bakhram Murtazaliev to take place November 21, 2023.

“The IBF will now order #1 contender Murtazaliev to negotiate with the next leading available contender – which is to be determined.

“The IBF wishes Jermell Charlo well in his future endeavors,” they concluded.

WBC and WBA

Charlo has two titles remaining from his super welterweight reign. The WBC and WBA are tipped to go the same way as the WBO and IBF.

A run at middleweight could be on the cards for Charlo, with the current middleweight boxing champions within reach of a big-money move.

Al Haymon’s future in the sport must be clarified first, as Charlo has to find a network to showcase his career moving forward.

Brother Jermall fights this weekend against Jose Benavidez Jr. The WBC middleweight champion won’t be defending his title.

If he vacates after this weekend, it remains possible that the WBC would be willing to sanction Jermall’s brother Jermell against interim champion Carlos Adames.

This is due to their history of favoring champions at the weight below for challenges at higher limits.

More will be revealed soon.

