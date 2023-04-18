Two reasons Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao II collapsed

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao had plans to rematch in 2020. However, the fight never made it over the line.

World Boxing News wrote about the situation at the time. It was down to two reasons why the second clash fell apart.

In early 2020, Mayweather had much to deal with just as the pandemic struck the world. He was still mourning the death of his ex-girlfriend Josie Harris, the mother of his children, when a second bombshell hit.

Uncle Roger, aged only 58, died after a long battle with diabetes on March 17.

The pair conquered the world together in a long collaboration. The partnership saw Floyd become the number one fighter on the planet and of his generation.

Floyd and Roger were sometimes inseparable, meaning this latest devastation has rocked the former pound-for-pound king’s world.

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao II

Furthermore, WBN speculated that Pacquiao taking a year out was a continued indication that the Filipino was waiting on word from Floyd for a rematch. But these two family tragedies saw Mayweather call off any plans to fight again.

Pacquiao was forced to move on. He turned to a backup shortlist of opponents, including Mikey Garcia, Danny Garcia, and Errol Spence. He even contemplated ex-Mayweather foe, Conor McGregor.

The ongoing crisis pushed back ‘MayPac 2’ indefinitely. However, it was ultimately how Floyd felt about the situation then. As it turned out, he was too focused on spending time with his family.

Boxing had a terrible three months where fights couldn’t happen in most places worldwide. Only a few events were staged by promoters who were hell-bent on continuing.

Mayweather wasn’t one of them. He sat back and looked at the situation as a chance for family time. As did Pacquiao.

A huge double blow

Nobody could second-guess how Mayweather felt, but his social media posts were vital. It was clear only Josie and Roger were on his mind—those nearest and dearest to him.

His universe was crushed. The last thing on his mind was facing Pacquiao or anyone else.

It was a shattering double blow for Mayweather. And even worse, given that he recently returned from a trip to Europe.

A ‘Legendary Icon’ European Tour went ahead as planned. In addition, Mayweather donned gloves as he fulfilled every request for a photo and handshake.

The completion of the agreed trip continued – even when Floyd learned of Josie Harris passing away.

Little did he know he’d walk straight into another agony upon his return.

