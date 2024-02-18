Manny Pacquiao open after Paris denial, Terence Crawford alerted

Manny Pacquiao will return to the professional boxing ranks this summer after being told he’s too old to qualify for the Olympic Games.

The eight-weight legend had asked for a special dispensation to compete at Paris 2024. However, this request was denied, meaning he had to try to progress through the qualifiers.

Pacquiao was never eligible to do so due to the stipulated qualifying limit of 40.

President of the Philippines Olympic Committee, Abraham Tolentino, announced on Sunday. The decision wasn’t initially due until March, as Pacquiao advisor Sean Gibbons told World Boxing News exclusively.

“If the right opportunity comes up for Manny, we will look at it. But we are also waiting on the Olympic decision,” Gibbons told WBN.

“We expect the decision to be made on Manny fighting at the Olympics in March. We will see if we can get that before deciding on other fights.”

Manny Pacquiao denied Olympic spot

On the Olympic denial, Tolentino commented that Pacquiao couldn’t enter the qualifying system due to his age.

“Too bad our beloved boxing icon is disqualified because of his age. Everyone needs to go through qualifiers – in all sports – to be able to participate in Paris.”

James Macleod, IOC Director for National Olympic Committee Relations, added: “The Universality places for the Olympic Games will not be allocated to NOCs with an average of more than eight athletes in individual sports/disciplines at the last two editions of the Olympic Games [Rio and Tokyo],” Macleod said.

“Pac-Man” can now focus on his upcoming exhibition with Buakaw Banchamek on April 20 before accepting potential professional offers.

Fresh Air Festival, organizers of Pacquiao vs Buakaw, had to release a denial that the fight was off recently.

“Contrary to information circulating, ‘The Match of Legends’ has not been canceled. While discussions for the event date are ongoing, inaccurate reports have unfortunately surfaced suggesting its cancellation,” they said.

Terence Crawford fight

Terence Crawford, who got ruled out of a fight with Canelo Alvarez on May 4, will now be on red alert after learning of Pacquiao’s denial.

A fight between the pair could take place this summer and would be the blockbuster Pay Per View “Bud” is looking for. For weeks after the American agreed to move up 21 pounds to super middleweight, Canelo vs Crawford was on the table.

However, the Pacquiao fight at 147 would appeal more to the fans.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

