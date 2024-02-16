WBC confirms super lightweight title defense for Devin Haney

The World Boxing Council has confirmed that Devin Haney will defend his WBC super lightweight title on April 20 before the official announcement.

Golden Boy and DAZN have yet to put out a release on Haney facing Ryan Garcia despite posting that the fight got signed for the spring. The venue is also not confirmed.

However, the WBC revealed what they know ahead of an official confirmation from Golden Boy, DAZN, Haney, and Garcia.

Devin Haney title defense

The WBC stated: “After several weeks of negotiating, World Boxing Council super lightweight champ Devin Haney will defend his title against Ryan García. The protagonists of this attractive fight announced it through their social networks. The possible fight date will be April 20, with a venue to be defined.

“With a record of 31-0, champion Haney was born in San Francisco, California, 25 years ago. He has just won the 140-pound title after defeating Regis Prograis. Devin turned professional at age 16 but could not do so in the United States due to minimum age regulations, so his first fights were in Mexico.

“His first professional rival was the Mexican Gonzalo López. He knocked out Lopez in the first round with 33 seconds left. Since December 11, 2015, and after eight years, the American remains undefeated. He will now face Ryan García, with whom he has already had six fights in the amateur arena, winning three each.

Ryan Garcia on April 20

“Ryan García (24-1), who was already interim WBC lightweight champion, comes into this fight after knocking out the tough Mexican Oscar Duarte last December 2.”

After talks with Rolly Romero fell through, further details regarding Haney vs Garcia will come from Oscar De La Hoya. Floyd Mayweather had urged Garcia to face Romero instead until discussions fell flat.

Romero claimed the offer was not as good as Al Haymon’s offer to face Isaac Cruz. He later retracted that statement and admitted the Garcia offer was more from De La Hoya.

