Oscar De La Hoya laughs at ‘not real’ Floyd Mayweather IRS check

Oscar De La Hoya poked fun at Floyd Mayweather for posting an IRS check with signature and banking details but not routing or tracking numbers.

Mayweather, who was already labeled ‘a narcissist’ for the move, faced further scrutiny of the check from his former opponent.

De La Hoya, who Mayweather defeated via split decision in 2007 to become the new Pay Per View king, took the opportunity to point out what some had stated previously.

Floyd Mayweather check ‘not real’

“Not to be an a**, but where are that check’s routing and tracking numbers? Sorry, but that’s not real,” De La Hoya joked.

Mayweather had aired his payment to the IRS after purchasing over a million dollars of Super Bowl tickets for Sunday’s game. That’s despite being officially invited to the Chiefs vs the 49ers.

He said: “I don’t kiss a**, and I never have to beg for nothing, especially not to get a Super Bowl suite. I don’t mind accepting invites at times. But one thing is sure: the person paying does all the saying.

“Therefore, I get My own seats and suites to do what I want and invite who I want! I’m blessed to be taking 34 people to experience the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas!”

The total bill was $1,131,000.00. Mayweather continued, “Just before I paid that light million and change for that little Super Bowl stuff, I had to pay the IRS, aka Uncle Sam, $18,047,181.

“This is what I owed in taxes while I’m retired. So imagine what I was paying when I was activated.”

Money defended

Despite De La Hoya’s antics, some defended Mayweather. They believe Mayweather would have taken steps to hide the account numbers on such a massive payment.

“I thought the same thing, But he may have blanked them out so people wouldn’t have access to his account information. Who knows whether it’s real or not? Oh wait, Floyd knows!

“On another note, great job getting the Garcia vs Haney signed,” said one commenter.

Another added: “Look at the image closer; it was digitally edited out.”

A third said: “Oscar DLJ Net worth $200million. Floyd Mayweather’s net worth is $ 1.2 billion, or $1,200,000,000. Translation, he’s hating on Money’s Money.”

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime to become a dynasty. Patrick Mahomes lifted the Lombardi Trophy for the third time in four appearances over five years at Allegiant Stadium.

