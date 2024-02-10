Deontay Wilder told, ‘You have no chance!’ after comeback call-out

Deontay Wilder made his feelings clear that his work in the heavyweight division is incomplete despite losing for the third time in his career.

“The Bronze Bomber” went down via decision to Joseph Parker following two previous defeats against Tyson Fury. With his career in jeopardy, Wilder returned to the gym, a place the fighter admits he’s neglected of late.

After his performance, Wilder has plenty to prove. The reverse left many wondering why the former WBC champion would accept an offer to fight when not ready.

Filming TV shows and taking ayahuasca got in the way of his full-time profession. Wilder now has to rededicate his focus on proving he’s still got it.

Asked by Elie Seckbach whether he’d step in for Fury if he pulls out of a May 18 clash with Oleksandr Usyk, Wilder told ES News he’d take the shot in a heartbeat.

Deontay Wilder offers to face Usyk on May 18

“I’m ready; I’m always ready for whoever, no matter what. No matter how much training I’ve got, whether I’m three weeks in or eight weeks in, it doesn’t matter. I’m a fighter,” said Wilder.

“I’m really putting myself up against anyone. [including Usyk] I’m still that man, don’t get it twisted. We’re putting all the stuff back together. At one point in time, I lost my love for this business.

“The success [of the Fury trilogy] did a lot to me because it really took me out of my element. I used to be a gym rat instead of just coming to the gym whenever I had fights.

“All of it’s changed; I’ve rededicated myself back to this. I’m in the gym now and taking it like a job now.”

It’s not the first time Wilder has aimed his crosshairs at Usyk. During the build-up to Day of Reckoning, he told 78 Sports TV: “He’s dodged me so many times, and I know. And don’t act like I don’t know, I don’t want anyone to come out like, ‘Usyk said this and that.’ It would be a lie because I know a lot.

“I’m in the business, I know. He [Usyk] got offered a lot of money to fight me many times. But he’s denied it. They said they do not want Bomb Squad problems.”

However, responses to Wilder offering his services as an alternate for “Ring of Fire” saw some resistance. Many told Wilder he had no chance against Usyk after being thoroughly out-boxed by Parker.

