Top Rank sign WBC champion O’Shaquie Foster

O’Shaquie Foster, the reigning WBC junior lightweight world champion, has signed a multi-fight promotional contract with Top Rank.

A native of Orange, Texas, who trains out of Houston, Foster will make his Top Rank on ESPN debut in early 2024.

“O’Shaquie Foster is a supremely talented champion in the prime of his career,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “We are thrilled to welcome him to Top Rank, and I eagerly await his next world title defense.”

Foster said, “I’m excited to be part of the Top Rank and ESPN family. Top Rank has shaped the careers of many of the greatest fighters whom I look up to even to this day, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to fight on ESPN. I can’t wait to step into the ring and show that I am the best fighter in the world.”

“O’Shaquie Foster has firmly established himself as a reigning world champion and a formidable force in the ring. Joining forces with Top Rank and ESPN will provide ‘Shock’ the platform needed to showcase his exceptional skill set and evolve into the star he is destined to become,” said Keith Mills, Foster’s manager. “This collaboration with Top Rank marks a crucial moment in Foster’s career, as he persists in shaping his legacy within the sport, captivating audiences, and solidifying his status as one of the very best talents in professional boxing.”

Foster (21-2, 12 KOs) went 8-0 in his first three years in the paid ranks before losing a pair of close decisions in a four-fight span. After nearly 18 months out of the ring, Foster returned a changed fighter and resurrected his career with the help of Mills and head trainer Bobby Benton. Foster has reeled off 11 straight wins, a run that gained momentum following his nationally televised 2018 victory over the previously unbeaten Jon Fernandez.

In February, Foster fought Rey Vargas for the vacant WBC world title and entered the fight as the betting underdog. Foster dominated the championship rounds and won a unanimous decision. Title defense number one came last month in Cancun, Mexico, and Foster had to turn back the fierce challenge of Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez. The 11th round was a Round of the Year-type stanza that saw Foster stagger Hernandez on multiple occasions. Trailing on two of the three judges’ cards entering the 12th, Foster dropped Hernandez twice to secure the stoppage with 22 seconds remaining.