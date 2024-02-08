Former world champion says Tyson Fury cut ‘could be a setup’

Tyson Fury stands accused of brewing up ‘something fishy’ after pulling out of an undisputed clash with Oleksandr Usyk with a cut.

Former world champion Timothy Bradley, who holds the hollowest of victories over Manny Pacquiao in possibly the ‘fishiest’ win of all time, aired his controversial views.

The first undisputed fight in 25 years was postponed for three months due to a sparring incident that re-opened a 2019 gash. Grainy video of the punch landing on Fury’s old scar was released within minutes of the confirmation, alongside a close-up image and an apology.

Fury’s team said the ailment was caused by an elbow unleashed by Croatian training partner Argon Smakici.

However, welterweight-turned ESPN analyst isn’t entirely buying it. Bradley believes something untoward went down that caused Fury’s five-year-old injury to unfurl.

Former world champion Tim Bradley ‘smells something fishy’

“I smell something. I smell BS, that’s what I smell,” Bradley said on the Deep Waters Podcast. “If you go and you look at that video, first of all, the video had to be shot with a Samsung or something like that because the quality was all grainy. It looks disgusting.

“When you look at it in slow motion, did that elbow, which looked deliberate, land on the eye of Tyson Fury? No. The punch landed on the chin of Tyson Fury. I smell something fishy, man.”

Bradley is not accusing Fury of faking the injury. However, “Desert Storm” is undoubtedly unconvinced about how the incident transpired.

“I see the cut. I get it. But this could be a setup,” he added. “I understand the cut is there. Things happen, but that elbow looked freakin’ deliberate.”

Tyson Fury vs Usyk

Despite the comments from an analyst on his Top Rank USA network – which won’t please Fury, Bradley believes Fury will eventually fight Usyk.

However, Fury’s reputation has once again taken a hit with his most significant audience after he cracked America during the Deontay Wilder trilogy.

“I don’t think the cut will be a factor at all. I think the fight goes on. But this might be the downfall or the end of Tyson Fury.”

The fight is rescheduled from February 17 to May 18, a happening that many predicted. Fury has since been warned that he will face a $10 million penalty if he delays the event again.

A bullish Saudi Chairman, Turki Alalshikh, warned Fury while sitting beside him during an MMA Hour interview. However, if Fury did pull out altogether, it’s not known how the fine would be enforced.

